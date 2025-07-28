Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Captures Two More Villages in Ukraine’s Donetsk

2025-07-28 09:21:36
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Monday that its troops have taken control of two additional villages in Ukraine’s embattled Donetsk region, marking the latest in a series of reported advances on the eastern front.

According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, Russian forces captured the village of Belhiika, located roughly five kilometers (3.1 miles) south of Pokrovsk—a strategically vital city at the center of fierce fighting.

Moscow has frequently reported new territorial gains in recent months, especially in Donetsk, where combat has escalated significantly near Pokrovsk.

Pokrovsk plays a pivotal role as a logistical hub for Ukrainian military efforts in the region.

The Defense Ministry further stated that its units had also secured control over the village of Boikivka, situated approximately 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) northeast of Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these claims, and independent confirmation remains difficult due to the ongoing war, which has now entered its fourth year.

