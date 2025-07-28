403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Captures Two More Villages in Ukraine’s Donetsk
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Monday that its troops have taken control of two additional villages in Ukraine’s embattled Donetsk region, marking the latest in a series of reported advances on the eastern front.
According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, Russian forces captured the village of Belhiika, located roughly five kilometers (3.1 miles) south of Pokrovsk—a strategically vital city at the center of fierce fighting.
Moscow has frequently reported new territorial gains in recent months, especially in Donetsk, where combat has escalated significantly near Pokrovsk.
Pokrovsk plays a pivotal role as a logistical hub for Ukrainian military efforts in the region.
The Defense Ministry further stated that its units had also secured control over the village of Boikivka, situated approximately 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) northeast of Pokrovsk.
Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these claims, and independent confirmation remains difficult due to the ongoing war, which has now entered its fourth year.
According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, Russian forces captured the village of Belhiika, located roughly five kilometers (3.1 miles) south of Pokrovsk—a strategically vital city at the center of fierce fighting.
Moscow has frequently reported new territorial gains in recent months, especially in Donetsk, where combat has escalated significantly near Pokrovsk.
Pokrovsk plays a pivotal role as a logistical hub for Ukrainian military efforts in the region.
The Defense Ministry further stated that its units had also secured control over the village of Boikivka, situated approximately 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) northeast of Pokrovsk.
Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these claims, and independent confirmation remains difficult due to the ongoing war, which has now entered its fourth year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment