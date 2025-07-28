Zoning Roadblocks Limit Growth Of Industrial Outdoor Storage In Southwest Florida, Says Mayhugh Commercial Realty

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) continues to climb across Southwest Florida, zoning restrictions-not land availability-are proving to be the most significant hurdle to new development, according to a new market insight from Mayhugh Commercial Realty.

Driven by rapid population growth, booming construction activity, and the increasing needs of logistics and infrastructure companies, IOS has emerged as one of the most sought-after property types in the region. From equipment yards to trailer parking and utility staging, demand is outpacing the ability to deliver functional sites.

However, stringent zoning regulations are slowing that momentum. "In many areas, IOS is restricted to heavy industrial zones, and even then, it often requires special approvals that can be time-consuming and uncertain," said Chris Ferritto, Advisor at Mayhugh Commercial Realty. "That means a lot of otherwise viable properties are effectively off the table. The demand is there-it's the zoning that's holding things back."

In cities with strong tourism economies like Naples and Bonita Springs, aesthetic and corridor overlay regulations further limit options. Even properly zoned sites can face additional design standards that make IOS development cost-prohibitive. When proposed IOS projects border residential areas, community opposition and environmental regulations add yet another layer of complexity.

Despite these challenges, opportunities remain for investors and users with local expertise. Some parcels retain flexible, grandfathered entitlements, while others can qualify for IOS through a conditional use process-particularly when paired with thoughtful design and operational concessions.

"We're seeing that success in this market comes down to strategy," Ferritto added. "Understanding the local landscape, navigating the permitting process, and positioning properties creatively is what gives our clients an edge."

Mayhugh Commercial Realty continues to advise landowners, developers, and end-users on the complexities of IOS zoning and site selection throughout Southwest Florida.

For more information about Mayhugh Commercial Advisors, please visit .

About Mayhugh Commercial Advisors

Mayhugh Commercial Advisors is a reputable full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. Established in 1975, the company boasts extensive experience and expertise in serving clients throughout Southwest Florida. Mayhugh Commercial Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services including sales, leasing, and property management. Known for its commitment to excellence and personalized client solutions, the firm is deeply ingrained in the local market dynamics. Through ethical practices and dedication to client success, Mayhugh Commercial Advisors continues to be a trusted leader in the region's commercial real estate sector, driving growth and fostering lasting relationships within the community.

SOURCE Mayhugh Commercial Advisors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED