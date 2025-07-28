Keybank Foundation Announces Awardees Of $200,000 CDFI Bicentennial Grants

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Selected CDFI grant recipients are driving bold, community-rooted solutions in affordable housing, economic inclusion, workforce development, and neighborhood revitalization. Their work is reshaping what is possible for the places and people they serve.

"We are thrilled to announce the awardees of KeyBank's CDFI grant program," said Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO of KeyCorp. "Their work reflects what it truly means to invest in communities and it is an honor to recognize their impact as part of our bicentennial celebration. These awards are more than a financial investment; they are a statement of partnership and belief in what is possible when we work together to uplift communities."

With more than $5 million invested in this initiative, KeyBank is delivering on its purpose: to help our clients and communities thrive.

"At Key, we believe that being in community is more than just geography, it's about deep relationships and shared progress," added Eric Fiala, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at KeyBank, CEO, KeyBank Foundation. "These CDFIs are on the ground every day, expanding opportunity and access for all. It's a privilege to work alongside them, especially as we mark this milestone in our company's legacy."

To celebrate KeyBank's bicentennial, CEO Chris Gorman and senior leaders will visit communities nationwide to recognize awardees alongside clients, teammates, and partners. These events will highlight the organizations' impact and strengthen KeyBank's ties to the communities and clients it serves.



The CDFI Grant Awardees include:



Akron/Canton/Mahoning Valley | Western Reserve Community Fund

Alaska | Cook Inlet Lending Center

Albany | Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region

Buffalo | Launch New York, Inc.

Central Indiana | Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, Inc.

Central OH | Freedom Equity Inc

Cincinnati | Cincinnati Development Fund, Inc.

Cleveland | Cleveland Development Advisors Community Reinvestment Fund, Inc.

Colorado | Community Enterprise Development Services

Connecticut/Western Massachusetts | Capital for Change

Dayton | Dayton Region New Market Fund

Eastern PA | Community First Fund dba Finanta

Hudson Valley/Metro New York | Local Initiatives Support Corporation

Idaho | NewWest Community Capital, Inc

Maine | Coastal Enterprises Inc

Michigan | Invest Detroit Foundation

Oregon | Portland Housing Center

Rochester | Neighborhood Housing Services of Rochester, Inc. (NHSR)

Syracuse | Home Headquarters Inc

Utah | Community Development Fund of Utah

Vermont | Rutland West Neighborhood Housing Services inc. dba Cornerstone Housing Partners

Washington | Seattle Economic Development Fund Western PA | Renewable Manufacturing Gateway dbs Community Growth Fund

KeyBank Bicentennial Community Development funds will be established at:



Florida | Collier County Community Foundation

Northern Indiana | Northern Indiana Community Foundation of Elkhart County

Tacoma | Greater Tacoma Community Foundation Toledo | Greater Toledo Community Foundation

