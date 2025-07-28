Keybank Foundation Announces Awardees Of $200,000 CDFI Bicentennial Grants
"We are thrilled to announce the awardees of KeyBank's CDFI grant program," said Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO of KeyCorp. "Their work reflects what it truly means to invest in communities and it is an honor to recognize their impact as part of our bicentennial celebration. These awards are more than a financial investment; they are a statement of partnership and belief in what is possible when we work together to uplift communities."
With more than $5 million invested in this initiative, KeyBank is delivering on its purpose: to help our clients and communities thrive.
"At Key, we believe that being in community is more than just geography, it's about deep relationships and shared progress," added Eric Fiala, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at KeyBank, CEO, KeyBank Foundation. "These CDFIs are on the ground every day, expanding opportunity and access for all. It's a privilege to work alongside them, especially as we mark this milestone in our company's legacy."
To celebrate KeyBank's bicentennial, CEO Chris Gorman and senior leaders will visit communities nationwide to recognize awardees alongside clients, teammates, and partners. These events will highlight the organizations' impact and strengthen KeyBank's ties to the communities and clients it serves.
The CDFI Grant Awardees include:
-
Akron/Canton/Mahoning Valley | Western Reserve Community Fund
Alaska | Cook Inlet Lending Center
Albany | Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region
Buffalo | Launch New York, Inc.
Central Indiana | Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, Inc.
Central OH | Freedom Equity Inc
Cincinnati | Cincinnati Development Fund, Inc.
Cleveland | Cleveland Development Advisors Community Reinvestment Fund, Inc.
Colorado | Community Enterprise Development Services
Connecticut/Western Massachusetts | Capital for Change
Dayton | Dayton Region New Market Fund
Eastern PA | Community First Fund dba Finanta
Hudson Valley/Metro New York | Local Initiatives Support Corporation
Idaho | NewWest Community Capital, Inc
Maine | Coastal Enterprises Inc
Michigan | Invest Detroit Foundation
Oregon | Portland Housing Center
Rochester | Neighborhood Housing Services of Rochester, Inc. (NHSR)
Syracuse | Home Headquarters Inc
Utah | Community Development Fund of Utah
Vermont | Rutland West Neighborhood Housing Services inc. dba Cornerstone Housing Partners
Washington | Seattle Economic Development Fund
Western PA | Renewable Manufacturing Gateway dbs Community Growth Fund
KeyBank Bicentennial Community Development funds will be established at:
-
Florida | Collier County Community Foundation
Northern Indiana | Northern Indiana Community Foundation of Elkhart County
Tacoma | Greater Tacoma Community Foundation
Toledo | Greater Toledo Community Foundation
ABOUT KEYBANK FOUNDATION
KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation that supports organizations and initiatives aimed at improving financial wellness, education, and community development. Through strategic philanthropy, KeyBank Foundation works to create thriving communities and drive meaningful, lasting change.
ABOUT KEYCORP
In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $185 billion at June 30, 2025.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit KeyBank Member FDIC.
SOURCE KeyBank
