Mary Alexander & Associates Sues Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Over Allegations Of Massage Abuse And Sexual Assault

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara was sued by Mary Alexander & Associates after a man alleged one of the high-profile hotel's employees sexually assaulted him during a massage in 2024.

The complaint alleges that in August of 2024, the man (called John Doe to protect his identity) was staying at the hotel with his wife. They both reserved massages at The Spa where John Doe was then sexually battered. The employee engaged in illegal acts of sexual abuse, molestation and exploitation. Due to this massage abuse, John Doe suffers severe mental anguish which has completely interfered with his day-to-day life.

"My client went to the Ritz-Carlton in Santa Barbara to enjoy a relaxing time with his wife, only to be preyed upon by a sexual predator employed by the hotel," said massage abuse attorney Mary Alexander. "The hotel should have had protocols to prevent this sort of abuse, and now my client's life is forever changed."

The case is John Doe v. The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, Ruby SB Hotel, Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Marriott International, Santa Barbara Superior Court, Case No. 25CV04296.

About Mary Alexander & Associates

Over several decades, Mary Alexander and her team have worked with dozens of men and women who suffered abuse at the hands of a massage therapist. Our lawyers understand the delicacy of any sex abuse case, and can help you seek relief. Customers who experience sexual abuse during a massage should work with the attorneys at Mary Alexander & Associates to exercise their legal rights after suffering the unimaginable.

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates

