Sciton Promotes From Within: Two Long-Time Leaders Ascend To VP Positions

Emma Haaland Named Vice President of Global Service & Customer Experience

Sciton is proud to announce Emma Haaland as the first-ever Vice President of Global Service & Customer Experience – a new position that reflects Sciton's dedication to delivering exceptional partner support around the world.

Haaland joined Sciton nearly 15 years ago, beginning her career in Regulatory Affairs in 2011. After five years as a Regulatory Affairs Specialist, she transitioned into Customer Service as a Supervisor, where her leadership potential quickly became evident. Over the years, she earned promotions to Associate Director of Global Service and then to Senior Director of Global Service, before being named Vice President of Global Service & Customer Experience.

"Haaland is a perfect example of someone who works hard, stays committed, and focuses on serving others – both our people and our partners. She's a trusted leader with a proven ability to build bridges and collaborate across departments – a quality we believe is essential to great leadership. This promotion is well earned," said Sciton CEO, Aaron Burton.

David Marchitti Promoted to Vice President of Sales

Sciton is also excited to share the promotion of David Marchitti to Vice President of Sales – USA. Marchitti is another leader who has risen through the ranks, starting as an Area Sales Manager in Atlanta in 2012. After four years, he was promoted to Regional Sales Manager, where he led Sciton's Central Region for several years. He went on to serve as Director of Sales, overseeing all sales efforts in the U.S. and Canada, before being named Senior Sales Director of North America in 2021. He was promoted to Vice President of Sales in 2024.

"From the moment David Marchitti joined Sciton, it was clear that he was a difference maker. A tremendous coach with an outstanding eye for talent, Dave has thrived building and scaling the most highly tenured team of sales professionals in aesthetic medicine today. I've seen his journey up close, and this promotion reflects years of hard work, resilience, and the kind of can-do leadership that has helped propel Sciton to the top of the industry," said Sciton Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Robbie Brindley.

Promoting from Within: A People-First Culture

These promotions reflect Sciton's commitment to developing talent from within and recognizing those who lead with integrity, drive, and a proven ability to deliver results. As the company continues to grow and innovate, our next generation of leaders will play a vital role in advancing Sciton's mission: improving the lives of our people, partners, and patients around the world with exceptional laser and light-powered technology.

About Sciton

Sciton, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including women's health, skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With robust direct operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Korea, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, and Chile, and a strategic distribution network in more than 45 countries, Sciton's global impact continues to expand, setting new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.