MAIN STREET SPORTS GROUP NAMES JIM KELLER AS EVP, HEAD OF ADVERTISING AND SPONSORSHIP SALES

Veteran media executive to lead FanDuel Sports Network's advertising portfolio across linear, digital and programmatic

SOUTHPORT, Conn., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Sports Group, owner of FanDuel Sports Network, today announced the appointment of Jim Keller as Executive Vice President of Advertising and Sponsorship Sales. In this new role, Keller will lead the entire ad sales portfolio for FanDuel Sports Network, overseeing linear, digital, and programmatic efforts. He will report directly to Eric Ratchman, Chief Revenue Officer of Main Street Sports Group.

Keller brings more than two decades of experience driving innovation, operational excellence, and revenue growth across every layer of the media ecosystem, from national networks to digital-first platforms. Most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Fuse Media, Keller previously held executive roles at Warner Bros. Discovery, Hulu, and NBC Universal, leading cross-platform sales teams through industry-shifting transformations and high-growth phases. His background includes oversight of digital, streaming, mobile, addressable, and data-driven advertising, as well as advanced monetization strategies across premium content portfolios spanning sports, entertainment, and news.

"Jim is a proven leader with an exceptional track record across linear, streaming, and digital platforms," said Eric Ratchman, Chief Revenue Officer of Main Street Sports Group. "As FanDuel Sports Network redefines what local sports media can be -- more dynamic, more engaging, and more impactful -- Jim's leadership will be key in creating smarter advertising experiences that deliver real value to our brand partners and local fans alike."

"There's nothing more powerful than the connection a fan has with their local team, and FanDuel Sports Network is building a platform that truly honors that connection," said Keller. "From my earliest days as a sports seller at NBC Sports, to leading some of the industry's most innovative ad strategies, I've always believed that the strongest media experiences are rooted in content and community. FanDuel Sports Network's focus on building relevant, local, multiplatform fan experiences is exactly what the industry and advertisers need right now, and I couldn't be more excited to help drive the next phase of growth."

Keller's deep expertise in building modern ad operations, forging high-impact partnerships, and unlocking value across multiplatform products will be instrumental as FanDuel Sports Network continues to evolve into the future of local sports media. Main Street Sports Group's continued transformation is rooted in reimagining local sports coverage, not just distributing games, but uniting the brands, features, and experiences fans want, tailored to each market. Through this approach, FanDuel Sports Network is deepening engagement, growing fanbases, and redefining how local sports are experienced.

About Jim Keller

In previous roles, Keller led Hulu's National Advertising Sales during a transformative period of ad innovation and revenue growth. Following Hulu's integration into Disney's broader advertising business, Keller joined Discovery, Inc. where he directed digital and convergent ad strategies and led the successful ad sales launch of discovery+ as well as their extensive advanced advertising efforts. After the merger of Warner Media and Discovery, he served as EVP of Digital Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising at Warner Bros. Discovery, overseeing GTM strategies for marquee platforms including HBO Max, discovery+, CNN Digital, Bleacher Report, NBA Digital, and March Madness Live.

Keller also served as Chief Revenue Officer at Fuse Media, where he drove cross-platform revenue growth and launched new ad experiences across linear, CTV, FAST, and streaming offerings currently serves as an advisor to ShopsenseAI, eFuse and DenaliAI. His hiring is effective today and he will be based in New York.

About Main Street Sports Group

Main Street Sports Group owns FanDuel Sports Network, the nation's leading multiplatform provider of local sports, offering fans widescale availability and optionality to view their local teams. FanDuel Sports Network serves as the local media partner and home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams and produces over 3,000 live sports events year-round. Main Street Sports Group harnesses its powerful partnerships, in-house direct-to-consumer streaming product and innovative strategies to reach audiences and deliver programming seamlessly across streaming platforms, connected devices and leading pay TV providers.

Its 15 owned-and-operated networks include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Main Street Sports Group also has a minority interest in YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

