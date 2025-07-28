Concorde Career Colleges Announces Planned Relocation Of Aurora Campus To Denver, Part Of Ongoing Initiative To Optimize Operations And Expand Programs

Denver campus scheduled to open in early 2026 and will occupy 60,000 square feet

DENVER, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges , the healthcare education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. , today announced plans to relocate its Aurora campus to Denver. The campus relocation is part of Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s ambitious, multi-year North Star strategy to close the skilled workforce gap in America.

"We are expanding our campus footprint and growing our clinical and employer partnerships to train more healthcare workers in high-demand markets across the country," said Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges. "In the Denver area, for more than a decade we have offered programs that produce strong student outcomes and offer a path to fulfilling careers. Given the ongoing demand, the time is right for us to relocate to a larger, more modern space that will enhance the learning experience for our students and instructors."

Pending regulatory approvals, Concorde's Denver campus will offer expanded programming in high-demand fields to help meet local employer needs. Among the amenities will be expanded simulation facilities, which will allow students to gain hands-on experience with real-life medical scenarios in a controlled environment prior to their clinical externships. The Denver campus also plans to offer a larger dental hygiene clinic which, in addition to supporting students' education, will continue the Aurora campus' practice of providing low-cost dental checkups to members of the community.

In states like Colorado, demand for skilled healthcare professionals like dental hygienists, practical nurses and radiologic technologists is significantly higher than the national average, with a projected job growth of 13%, 13% and 17% respectively, between 2022-2032.1

Construction on the 60,000 square foot space is currently underway on the new site at 4300 Kittredge in Denver, near the I-70 and Peña Blvd interchange.

More details about the Denver campus, including a grand opening event, will be announced later this year.

More information about Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s North Star strategy of growth, diversification and optimization can be found here .

