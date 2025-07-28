Tampa Bay Business Journal 2025 Fast 50: Payzli Secures Impressive Spot

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payzli has been named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal's prestigious Fast 50 list, an acknowledgment of its remarkable growth and disruptive impact within the payment processing industry. This recognition highlights Payzli's unwavering commitment to payment innovation and its rapid adoption in the market.

Payzli's Strategic & Exclusive Partnership with Visa Acceptance Solutions and Esquire Bank Has Been a Game Changer

Payzli Ranks #22 on Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 List

The Fast 50 Recognition Reflects the Relentless Drive of the Payzli Team

Payzli's substantial growth is a direct result of addressing critical industry needs and overcoming legacy hurdles such as rigid systems, outdated technology, and approval delays. The company distinguishes itself by offering cutting-edge payment technology including a proprietary payment CRM with daily residuals reporting for ISOs and agents, instant merchant onboarding via an online application, AI-driven fraud and chargeback management, advanced online gateway built on Visa's global infrastructure with 70+ tech integrations, and a product suite specifically designed for the beauty and tattoo industry.

This unique value proposition, combined with an exclusive technology partnership with Visa Acceptance Solutions and fanatical in-house human support, positions Payzli as a transformative force in the payments landscape.

"This recognition reflects our product innovation and the relentless drive of Payzli's technology and product teams. Their brilliance in building scalable, intelligent systems continues to reshape payment solutions. I'm proud to celebrate this Fast 50 win with the minds behind our momentum-thank you for powering our progress and defining our future" said Kapil Pershad, Chief Technology Officer.

Payzli's impressive ranking at 22nd among the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Tampa Bay region is testament to its evolution from a focused concept aimed at simplifying payments and business tools into a robust and expanding enterprise.

"Being recognized on the Fast 50 validates the vision driving Payzli: empowering thousands of payment-sales professionals with instant underwriting, real-time earnings, and industry-changing AI tools. It's proof our commitment to transparency, speed, and genuine business impact resonates deeply, fuelling our journey toward building a Tampa-born billion-dollar unicorn-all 'For the Joy of Business." said Naim Hamdar, Chief Revenue Officer.

The Fast 50 list, created by Tampa Bay Business Journal, recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the Tampa Bay region, and Payzli's rise is fuelled by leading payment innovation in the industry. With a merchant-first product suite and a rapidly growing national partner network, Payzli is defining the next era of point-of-sale and embedded payments.

About Payzli

Payzli is a full-service acquirer\fintech with seamless and direct integrations with Visa, Fiserv, and TSYS. We make accepting payments simpler, affordable, and accessible for businesses of all sizes and risk levels with a powerful suite of merchant services, including in-person payment processing, advanced online gateway, AI-powered point of sale, and mobile and contactless payment solutions. An all-in-one payments solution for ISOs, agents, developers, and independent software vendors. For more information, please email [email protected] .

