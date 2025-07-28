Equipment Sales & Service Limited Expands Toronto Service Shop To Serve GTA And Surrounding Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment Sales & Service Limited is pleased to announce the expansion of its Toronto service shop to effectively cater to the growing needs of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and the surrounding regions.

The expanded service shop boasts state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, including:



2x 25-tonne overhead cranes

Tandem lift capacity up to 50 tonnes

A maximum hook height of 25 feet

20' oversized doors

100' drive through bays

Capacity up to 100-tonne trucks, 125-tonne excavators, and 300-tonne mobile cranes

Heated covered wash bay

400-tonne track press with two Undercarriage production lines Capacity for D3 to D11/D475 track assemblies (servicing all makes all models)



Morgan Cronin, President & CEO of ESS, expressed, "The expansion of our Toronto service shop marks a significant step forward for ESS as we continue to enhance our infrastructure and capabilities. We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality, and the expansion underscores our ongoing commitment to providing top-tier equipment sales and services."

Executive Co-Chairman Peter M. Willis added, "Our expanded Toronto service shop is a testament to ESS's dedication to customer-centric service. The enhancements in this facility further empower us to deliver comprehensive support and services to our customers, reinforcing our position as a trusted value-added partner."

Equipment Sales & Service Limited was founded in 1946, ranking it with Canada's oldest and most established equipment companies. Now in our third generation as a private family-owned business, ESS retains the flexibility to respond to customer needs quickly and to keep pace with our rapidly changing global economy. ESS takes pride in delivering a personal standard of service to customers based on our traditional values of hard work, integrity, and shared responsibility. In addition to our sales of heavy equipment, ESS is one of Canada's largest national service providers, supporting all makes of machinery with factory-trained service technicians and the nation's largest inventory of OEM, wear parts, and aftermarket parts. Our commitment to customer service is matched by our commitment to ESS employees. Our safety policy and staff training programs are designed to keep ESS personnel healthy, productive, and at the top of the equipment service professions. Equipment Sales & Service Limited is a 2025 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for thirteen consecutive years.

