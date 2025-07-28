Julie Dion Facilitates Marketing Session For IAAPA's Institute For Attractions Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dion Marketing's Founder Lends her Expertise

Jacksonville, FL, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing industry veteran Julie Dion has been invited by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) to be a speaker for the Institute for Attractions Professionals (IAP), the global attractions industry's premier professional development program taking place Sunday, November 16 and Monday, November 17. The Institute offers a unique opportunity to shape leaders in the attractions industry and precedes the annual IAAPA Expo held November 18-21 in Orlando, FL.

“Dion's expertise will be a tremendous asset to our attendees,” says Ariana Feller, M.S., Learning and Development Specialist for IAAPA. “They are eager to grow personally and professionally.”

Dion will cover various marketing topics in a 2-hour engaging session that includes key aspects of an integrated marketing plan, the importance of identifying a brand's purpose, mission, and vision, and the value of social media and how to engage potential guests on each channel. She will cover distinctions between media relations and public relations, how media outlets work, and basic PR terminology.

Julie Dion is a marketing professional with two decades of marketing and advertising experience. She is president of Dion Marketing, a boutique marketing firm in Jacksonville, FL. Her company has worked with dozens of large and small family entertainment centers, waterparks, seasonal attractions, and destination icons in markets throughout the United States and with their vendors globally. A client list can be found here:

“Being able to give back to other professionals in the amusement industry by sharing my experience is very rewarding,”explains Dion. “IAAPA has played a pivotal role in shaping and supporting my career over the years and has helped my team stay on top of current industry trends. The IAAPA Expo is also an opportunity to meet with our clients in person since most attend annually.”

Julie has attended the IAAPA Expo since 1997 and has been a speaker on a variety of marketing topics over the past 15 years.

Registration for IAAPA Expos and the Institute for Attractions Professionals is now open for members and nonmembers. Move information can be found here: .

About Dion Marketing

Dion Marketing is a woman-owned and women-operated, full-service marketing firm offering a variety of marketing and advertising services, public relations, and design. It has secured dozens of top marketing awards for its clients in the attractions industry, including Best Social Media Campaign, Best YouTube Commercial, Best Billboard Campaign, Best Print Ad, Best Direct Mail campaign, and Best Brochure.

The firm is a certified U.S. Small Business Administration WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business). It has also been awarded the 2024 and 2023 Best of Florida Winner for marketing firms in the state.

Dion Marketing's mission statement is to provide focused and targeted marketing efforts, which will produce measurable, positive results while being cost-effective and most efficient in spending.

