Drilling Completed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“CIO” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce this Drilling Update.

British King RC Drilling

A second phase of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the British King Project was completed during the second quarter of 2025. The program covered tenements M37/30 and M37/631, targeting both lateral and vertical extensions of the British King lode (Figure 1).

Drilling was carried out between May and June 2025, with a total of 10,262 metres completed across seventy-seven (77) drillholes. 4,694 metres were drilled over thirty (30) holes on tenement M37/30.

Assay results for the majority of the program have now been received, with final quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) checks nearing completion. Interpretation of the assay data is currently underway, after which a decision will be made regarding the need for additional infill drilling. An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), following the 2024 revision, is scheduled for release in Q3 2025.







Figure 1. RC drillholes drilled at the British King project during Q2 are indicated in dark blue. Light blue and Pink show the 2024 and historical drill collars.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr Andrew Bewsher is a director of BM Geological Services Pty Ltd and provides geological services to the Company. Mr Andrew Bewsher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has compiled the information within this report relating to the RC drilling programme. Mr Bewsher has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity currently being undertaken to qualify as a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CENTRAL IRON ORE LIMITED

“David Deitz”

____________________________

David Deitz, Director/CEO

For further information, please contact:



Investor and Media Inquiries:

Direct: +61 2 9397 7521

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the market for iron ore or other minerals that may be produced generally, recent market volatility; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's disclosure documents for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's page on SEDAR at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at