Tenable Named A Customers' Choice For Vulnerability Assessment By Gartner® Peer Insightstm

COLUMBIA, Md., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, the exposure management company, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2025 Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer InsightsTM 'Voice of the Customer': Vulnerability Assessment . Tenable is the only vendor to receive this recognition in this year's report, reflective of scores that met or exceeded both axes; Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption.

“Vulnerability management is the foundation of effective exposure management. We believe that being named the Customers' Choice for Vulnerability Assessment is a powerful validation of our strategy and our commitment to helping customers reduce risk across their entire attack surface,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable.“We believe it shows that we're delivering where it matters most and that our platform is built on trusted, proven capabilities.”

Gartner defines vulnerability assessment solutions as“solutions [that] identify, categorize and prioritize vulnerabilities as well as orchestrate their remediation or mitigation. Their primary focus is vulnerability and security configuration assessments for enterprise risk identification and reduction, and reporting against various compliance standards.”

Below is a sampling of reviews Tenable received in the Vulnerability Assessment category:

"The Tenable platform is incredibly robust and user-friendly. It provides us with comprehensive insights into our security posture, allowing us to identify and address vulnerabilities quickly and efficiently. " – Cyber Security Engineer in the Manufacturing Industry

"Tenable consistently delivers outstanding customer service, ensuring our business needs are met with prompt and professional support. Their products are user-friendly and offer a comprehensive dashboard for seamless vulnerability management, making it easier for us to maintain in-depth security." – Director, Governance, Risk, and Compliance in Miscellaneous Industry

"We switched from a competitor's product and the difference is like Win ME to Win11. Tenable is much more advanced and provides so much more value, we don't even know how they compete in the same category." – Senior Manager in the IT Industry

More information on Tenable's suite of exposure management solutions is available at:

Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors who meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption score through a Customers' Choice distinction. Vendors in this quadrant received strong ratings for overall experience, product capabilities, and service and support relative to the market. This is a good indicator for satisfaction with the vendor's products in this market.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Vulnerability Assessment, By Peer Contributors, 11 July 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® and Peer InsightsTM are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

