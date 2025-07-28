EMC Announces The Promotion Of Top-Producing 'Survivors Team' Leaders To VP Roles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Mortgage Capital (EMC) is proud to announce the promotion of Jerad Brannen, Hailey Falletta, and Steven Derksen to the role of Vice President. Together, they lead EMC's top-producing branch, known as the“Survivors Team,” and have consistently demonstrated a rare ability to drive results while cultivating a high-performance, collaborative culture.









The Survivors Team has been ranked as the number one team at EMC for eight consecutive months, a testament to their consistent excellence, operational discipline, and leadership strength. Their branch continues to outperform in a competitive market by combining production power with a strong team-first ethos.

“This is more than a recognition of strong numbers. It's a reflection of the type of leadership that drives lasting success,” said Joseph Shalaby, CEO of E Mortgage Capital.“Jerad, Hailey, and Steven have built a high-performing branch anchored in discipline, culture, and accountability. Their ability to lead with integrity, empower their team, and stay focused on continuous improvement makes them exactly the kind of leaders we want guiding EMC's future.”

Beyond their production, the trio has helped redefine leadership within the organization. Their branch emphasizes clear communication, mentorship, and a culture of accountability that drives consistent results through collaboration.

With this promotion, EMC reaffirms its commitment to investing in leadership that scales, putting the right people in position to drive impact and build for the long term.

About E Mortgage Capital:

E Mortgage Capital is a nationally recognized mortgage company providing lending solutions to clients across the United States. With a focus on innovation, leadership development, and service excellence, EMC empowers loan officers, branches, and teams to thrive in today's dynamic housing market.

