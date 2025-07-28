Bihar: Liquor Mafia Rahul Yadav Arrested After Encounter In Siwan
The operation, aimed at cracking down on illegal liquor networks and hardened criminals, marks a significant success for law enforcement in Bihar.
According to an official spokesperson of Siwan Police, Rahul Yadav sustained bullet injuries in his leg and hand during the encounter.
He was initially admitted to Siwan Sadar Hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he has been referred to PMCH Patna for advanced treatment.
The incident occurred early Monday morning when a joint team of the Siwan Police and STF attempted to intercept Rahul Yadav following a tip-off.
A chase ensued, culminating in a gun battle between the two sides and eventually the joint team apprehended the accused.
Police officials have identified Rahul Yadav as a prominent figure in Bihar's illegal liquor smuggling network.
He is allegedly the kingpin of a wide-ranging network that operated in North Bihar despite the state's prohibition laws.
SP Manoj Tiwari of Siwan Police confirmed that multiple serious criminal cases are already registered against Yadav.
In addition to liquor-related offences, he is also an accused in an attempt to murder case involving a man named Sunil Kumar, for which an FIR was previously lodged.
This action falls under Operation Langda, an ongoing mission by the Bihar Police to root out liquor mafias and habitual criminals.
“There is no room for liquor mafias or any criminal elements in Bihar anymore,” said a senior police official, adding that“strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the law.”
The joint team has recovered a pistol, two live cartridges and two spent bullets from his possession.
Locals in Siwan have expressed support for the intensified police action, noting that the growing nexus of illegal liquor trade had long plagued the area.
