Dr. Moopen's Legacy Scholarship & Fellowships Launched To Aid 25 Students From Across India In Pursuing MBBS, Bsc Nursing And B.Pharm Education First Private Medical College In Kerala To Offer 100% Tuition Fee Waiver For Eligible MBBS Students

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a path breaking initiative to make medical education accessible to meritorious students and students from economically challenged backgrounds, Padma Shri Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare and a globally recognized philanthropist, has announced an annual scholarship programme Dr. Moopen's Legacy Scholarship & Fellowships Programme aimed at supporting meritorious students seeking admissions in Dr. Moopen's Medical College, Dr Moopen's Nursing College and Dr Moopen's College of Pharmacy in Wayanad, Kerala. This initiative marks the first time a private medical college in Kerala is offering a 100% tuition fee waiver for eligible meritorious medical students, promising to transform access to quality healthcare education for talented, deserving individuals.

The scholarships will be offered to 25 eligible students applying to MBBS, BSc Nursing, and BPharm courses. Each year, 5 MBBS, 10 BSc Nursing, and 10 BPharm students will receive these scholarships. For MBBS scholarships, selection will be based solely on merit, recognizing and encouraging students with excellent academic track records and top NEET rankings. While these students often receive priority in admissions, this initiative aims to provide further recognition. Meanwhile, BSc Nursing and B.Pharm candidates will be chosen based on academic merit and financial need. The scholarship will cover the entire tuition fees, subject to the students meeting basic academic performance and adherence to program guidelines. Over the next five years, 125 students will benefit, with the total financial commitment expected to exceed INR 3 crore per annum.

,“Education is the foundation of a stronger and more inclusive society. I have heard countless stories of talented students who were forced to abandon their dreams of becoming doctors, nurses, or pharmacists simply because they lacked financial support. I firmly believe that no capable student should have to give up such aspirations due to economic constraints especially in a field as vital as healthcare. The Dr. Moopen's Legacy Scholarship & Fellowships Programme marks a formal and larger commitment: not just to fund education, but to create opportunities that can transform the lives of individuals, their families, and an entire community. By empowering meritorious students and students from economically challenged backgrounds, we aim to nurture a new generation of healthcare professionals who will carry forward the mission of delivering compassionate, quality care to those who need it most.”

This initiative builds on Dr. Moopen's vision of transforming healthcare in underserved regions. Dr. Moopen's Medical College, established in 2012, was the first medical college in Kerala to be set up in a hilly, tribal, and backward district. Its mission has been to address the shortage of quality healthcare in such regions while inspiring local communities including tribal youth to pursue careers in medicine. The Dr. Moopen's Legacy Scholarship & Fellowships Programme extends that mission, ensuring financial constraints never stand in the way of deserving talent.

Having nurtured around 900 young doctors across 6 batches, Dr. Moopen's Medical College is a sustainable medical education hub in the country. The college has quickly become a center of excellence, boasting experienced faculty, a high-quality library, a museum, and a hospital operating with tertiary care facilities.

Applications for the scholarship will open on 28July 2025 and applicants can find more details and eligibility guidelines on –

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare and Managing Trustee, Dr. Moopen's Education and Research FoundationDMERF), Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare India and Trustee, DMERF, Mr. Anoop Moopen – Director, Aster DM Healthcare and Trustee, DMERF, Mr. T.J Wilson, Executive Director & Group Head-Governance & Corporate Affairs and Dr. Shanavas Palliyal, DGM Operations, Dr. Moopen's Medical College spoke during the launch conference held at Kochi.