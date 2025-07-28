West Indies Fined For Slow Over Rate Against Australia In Fourth T20I
"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.
Captain Shai Hope accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC match officials, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.
West Indies are yet to register a win on Australia's current inbound tour, having suffered a 3-0 defeat in the Test series and now trailing 4-0 in the T20I leg.
The T20Is have been high-scoring encounters, with Australia successfully chasing down targets in excess of 200 in each of the last two games.
The hosts were undone by a Tim David blitz in the third match, with the batter smashing the fastest T20I century by an Australian.
West Indies put up a stronger showing in the fourth T20I, but fifties from Josh Inglis and Cameron Green, along with a quickfire 47 from Glenn Maxwell, helped Australia seal the win in the final over.
They'll now look to finish the series on a high when the two sides meet again at the same venue on Tuesday.
