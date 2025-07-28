Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Somali Foreign Minister

2025-07-28 09:10:11
QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Abdisalam Abdi Ali. The meeting was held on the margin of the Ministerial Meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Somalia.

Discussion during the meeting dealt with the two countries' cooperation relations and means to bolster them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN28072025000063011010ID1109851745

