La Dolce Vita Arrives At Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris is celebrating the summer season by unveiling a fresh and elegant new oasis, inviting guests to enjoy a sun-drenched interlude in the heart of the City of Light. Reimagined for the season, the iconic Palace hotel is transformed into a chic and sensory escape blending elegant Parisian refinement with lively Mediterranean charm. Upon stepping into the Parisian Palace guests are welcomed by a majestic lemon tree – a true botanical sculpture – with whimsical flair, embodying the radiant spirit of the season and inspired by the lemon groves of the Amalfi Coast.
An Italian breeze on The Terrace of Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris
At the center of Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris lies The Terrace, a leafy haven where tables of three iconic culinary destinations – Il Carpaccio, Matsuhisa Paris, and Le Bar Long – softly spill out onto the al fresco space. This summer, La Dolce Vita graces The Terrace, bringing a touch of Italian elegance and sophistication to Paris.
Every detail pays tribute to the Italian art of living: soft lines, bright hues, and an ambience that evokes relaxation, indulgence, and glamour. The Terrace's entirely redesigned décor creates an oasis of freshness and style, where red-striped, sun-kissed parasols bring Italy's glamorous summer playground to the City of Love. In the middle of the seasonal garden, guests will also discover a tranquil pond where miniature boats leisurely float evoking laidback afternoons on the Amalfi Coast soaking in the sun.
The Mediterranean indulgence continues with exceptional frozen treats available throughout the summer season. A stylish ice cream cart created by the pâtisserie of Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris offers refreshing desserts where lemon takes center stage. Highlights include the Niçoise-style citron givré, elevated by a lemon sauce infused with basil oil; as well as an exclusive frozen brioche filled with vanilla ice cream, lemon confit, and a light bitter almond cream. Conceptualized as a nod to Italian delights, these exclusive summer desserts are to be savored on The Terrace.
About Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris
Built in 1928, Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris reopened in 2010 as the most exciting luxury hotel in Paris, after a complete two- year transformation by designer Philippe Starck. In 2013, the property's "Palace" distinction was given, rewarding the hotel of its prestigious 5-star excellence rating. Located near the Champs-Elysées in Paris' 8th arrondissement, Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris, is known for its contemporary vibe and as a rendezvous for artists and writers as well as luxury seekers and adventurers. The omnipresent artistic and vibrant culture comes to life through the property's exclusive Art Concierge, the Art Bookstore, an Art Gallery, a 99-seat Katara Cinema and an impressive private Art collection. With its 149 Parisian designed bedrooms and spacious suites, including 3 Presidential Suites, the only contemporary Palace in Paris is only steps from the Arc de Triomphe. Acclaimed for its international culinary offerings, the hotel's award-winning restaurants showcase the property's creative spirit, from the sweet symphony by Chef and Entrepreneur Yazid Ichemrahen, to the effervescence of 'Le Bar Long' and its three restaurants: 'Matsuhisa Paris', dedicated to Japanese-Peruvian gastronomy from the famous Chef Nobu and 'Il Carpaccio', a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant in collaboration with Da Vittorio family. Not to be missed are the outstanding brunches and breakfasts at 'La Cuisine' restaurant. Furthermore, the 1,500sqm Le Raffles Spa & Wellness is an award-winning paradise, featuring one of the longest swimming pool of a Parisian Palace.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. .
Company :-Crosshairs Communication
User :- Kuresha Jain
Email :...
