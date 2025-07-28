Endometriosis Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights Delveinsight Ferring Pharma, Abbvie, Myovant, Pfizer, Abbvie, Neurocrine Biosciences, Obseva, Kissei Pharma, Enteris Biopharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Endometriosis Companies in the market include - AbbVie, Myovant, Pfizer, AbbVie, Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva, Kissei Pharmaceuticals, Enteris BioPharma Inc., Spago Nanomedical AB, Iqvia Pty Ltd, Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Myovant Sciences GmbH, Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, ObsEva, AbbVie, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Abbott, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bayer, Pfizer, and others.

DelveInsight's “Endometriosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Endometriosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Endometriosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Endometriosis Market Report:



The Endometriosis market size was valued ~USD 2,300 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In July 2025, A drug candidate once described by Organon as potentially its“biggest opportunity” has failed to meet expectations in a Phase 2 clinical trial, leading the company to discontinue its development for endometriosis. Organon, a women's health-focused company, had acquired the drug OG-6219 through its $75 million upfront acquisition of Forendo Pharma in 2021. Following the acquisition and in an effort to expand its R&D pipeline after its spinout from Merck & Co., Organon initiated a Phase 2 trial in 2022. However, due to disappointing results, the company has now decided to halt further development of the therapy.

In April 2025, Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX), a company focused on advancing impactful health innovations, announced that its subsidiary, Pearsanta, Inc., has secured Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval from WCG Clinical to begin a prospective clinical study. The study will assess the Mitomic® Endometriosis Test (MET), an innovative blood-based diagnostic aimed at supporting the early detection of endometriosis.

In March 2025, England's NHS is set to offer the first long-term daily pill for endometriosis treatment, following a recommendation by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in its final draft guidance. The medication, relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone-also known as relugolix combination therapy (relugolix CT)-is approved for adults of reproductive age who have not found relief through prior medical or surgical treatments. This marks the first time the NHS has approved a long-term therapy of this kind for endometriosis. An estimated 1,000 women each year are expected to benefit from this new treatment option.

In July 2025, A drug candidate once described by Organon as potentially its“most significant opportunity” has failed to meet expectations in a Phase 2 clinical trial, leading the company to terminate its development for endometriosis. Organon, a company focused on women's health, had acquired the investigational therapy OG-6219 through its $75 million upfront acquisition of Forendo Pharma in 2021, shortly after its spinout from Merck & Co.. The Phase 2 trial was launched the following year as part of efforts to expand its R&D pipeline.

In March 2025, The first long-term daily oral treatment for endometriosis has been recommended for regular use by the NHS in England. In its final draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) advised that relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone be considered as a treatment option for managing endometriosis symptoms in reproductive-age adults who have not found relief from earlier medical or surgical treatments.

In October 2024, Lisata Therapeutics, Inc . has entered into a sponsored research agreement with the University of Cincinnati to study its innovative cyclic peptide candidate, certepetide, in combination with bevacizumab (a VEGF inhibitor) using a preclinical animal model for endometriosis treatment.

In October 2024, Hope Medicine Inc. reported positive interim results from its global Phase II trial evaluating HMI-115, a monoclonal antibody targeting the prolactin receptor, for treating moderate to severe endometriosis-associated pain. The randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled study assesses the safety and efficacy of HMI-115 over a 12-week treatment period. As a first-in-class therapy for endometriosis, HMI-115 has also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

In May 2024, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. announced the initiation of its Phase I first-in-human clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of investigational compound NBI-1117567 in healthy adult participants. NBI-1117567 is an investigational, oral, M1/M4 (M1 preferring) selective muscarinic agonist for the potential treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions.

In May 2024, TiumBio Co., Ltd., dedicated to developing innovative treatments for rare and incurable diseases, has reported positive topline results from its Phase 2a clinical trial of Merigolix. This oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist is being evaluated for its effectiveness in managing moderate to severe endometriosis-associated pain.

Among the total endometriosis market size across the 7MM, the United States held the largest share, reaching approximately USD 1,400 million in 2023 .

In 2023, the UK held the largest market share at approximately 20% within the EU4 and UK region, while Spain had the smallest share.

In 2023, there were approximately 10.8 million diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis across the 7MM, with the highest number reported in the United States.

Endometriosis is most prevalent among females aged 18–29, accounting for approximately 40% of all cases in the 7MM.

In 2023, the total number of treated endometriosis cases was approximately 2.9 million in the US, followed by the UK and France.

As per the findings of Yoshino et al. (2022), around 2.6 million women in Japan are impacted by endometriosis. The Endometriosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Endometriosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Endometriosis market dynamics.

Endometriosis Overview

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus, commonly on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or pelvic lining. This misplaced tissue behaves like normal endometrial tissue-thickening, breaking down, and bleeding with each menstrual cycle-but has no way to exit the body, leading to inflammation, pain, and scar tissue formation. Symptoms often include pelvic pain, painful periods, infertility, and digestive issues. While there is no cure, treatment options such as hormonal therapy, pain relievers, and surgery can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

Endometriosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Endometriosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Endometriosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Endometriosis

Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Endometriosis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Endometriosis

Endometriosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Endometriosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Endometriosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Endometriosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Endometriosis Therapies and Key Companies



ORILISSA (elagolix): AbbVie

MYFEMBREE (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate): Myovant/Pfizer

ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate): AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences

Linzagolix (OBE2109): ObsEva/Kissei Pharmaceutical

Leuprolide Oral Tablet: Enteris BioPharma Inc.

SN132D: Spago Nanomedical AB

OG-6219: Iqvia Pty Ltd

Elagolix: Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

Relugolix: Myovant Sciences GmbH

HMI-115: Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd

Quinagolide 1080 μg: Ferring Pharmaceuticals

OBE2109: ObsEva

SASHR7280: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Estradiol/Norethindrone Acetate: AbbVie

TAK-385: ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

NBI-56418 (GnRH antagonist): Abbott

KLH-2109: Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Dienogest (Visanne, BAY86-5258): Bayer ERB-041: Pfizer

Endometriosis Market Strengths



The rising prevalence of endometriosis is the primary strength of its global market, leading to more focus by pharmaceutical firms At national and international levels, government and key market players actively invest in research and development and increase funds, further catering to market growth.

Endometriosis Market Opportunities



Incumbents are paired with healthcare providers to raise awareness in the field of endometriosis at the physician and patient levels New diagnostic tools and techniques or methods can be explored for the early detection of endometriosis in the affected patient pool

Scope of the Endometriosis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Endometriosis Companies: AbbVie, Myovant, Pfizer, AbbVie, Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva, Kissei Pharmaceuticals, Enteris BioPharma Inc., Spago Nanomedical AB, Iqvia Pty Ltd, Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Myovant Sciences GmbH, Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, ObsEva, AbbVie, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Abbott, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bayer, Pfizer, and others

Key Endometriosis Therapies: ORILISSA (elagolix), MYFEMBREE (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate), ORIAHNN (elagolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), Linzagolix (OBE2109) , Leuprolide Oral Tablet, SN132D, OG-6219, Elagolix, Relugolix, HMI-115, Quinagolide 1080 μg, OBE2109, SASHR7280, Estradiol/Norethindrone Acetate, TAK-385, NBI-56418 (GnRH antagonist), KLH-2109, Dienogest (Visanne, BAY86-5258), ERB-041, and others

Endometriosis Therapeutic Assessment: Endometriosis current marketed and Endometriosis emerging therapies

Endometriosis Market Dynamics: Endometriosis market drivers and Endometriosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Endometriosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Endometriosis Market Access and Reimbursement

