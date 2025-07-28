ASE Rises 0.11%

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-28 09:06:01
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 28 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's trading 0.11% up, at 2,921 points.
About 4.2 million shares changed hands in an 8.2 million turnover through 3,283 transactions.
The day saw the prices of 39 companies rise, 27 dropped, and 33 were steady.

