ASE Rises 0.11%

Amman, July 28 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's trading 0.11% up, at 2,921 points.About 4.2 million shares changed hands in an 8.2 million turnover through 3,283 transactions.The day saw the prices of 39 companies rise, 27 dropped, and 33 were steady.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.