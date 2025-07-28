403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Armed Forces Continue Airdrop Operations To Deliver Aid To Gaza In Partnership With UAE
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Monday continued their humanitarian efforts to support Gaza, conducting two new airdrops to deliver aid to various areas of the Strip, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates.
The two airdrops were carried out by two C-130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and the UAE Air Force, carrying 17 tonnes of food and basic necessities.
The airdrops, carried out in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, are a continuation of ongoing Jordanian efforts amid the Israeli war on Gaza, aimed at alleviating the humanitarian suffering by providing essential supplies.
The JAF said they are committed to their humanitarian mission, whether through airdrops or land convoys, which are being coordinated with the relevant parties.
The JAF has conducted 128 Jordanian airdrops since the beginning of the war on Gaza, in addition to 268 joint airdrops in cooperation with other countries.
Amman, July 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Monday continued their humanitarian efforts to support Gaza, conducting two new airdrops to deliver aid to various areas of the Strip, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates.
The two airdrops were carried out by two C-130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and the UAE Air Force, carrying 17 tonnes of food and basic necessities.
The airdrops, carried out in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, are a continuation of ongoing Jordanian efforts amid the Israeli war on Gaza, aimed at alleviating the humanitarian suffering by providing essential supplies.
The JAF said they are committed to their humanitarian mission, whether through airdrops or land convoys, which are being coordinated with the relevant parties.
The JAF has conducted 128 Jordanian airdrops since the beginning of the war on Gaza, in addition to 268 joint airdrops in cooperation with other countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment