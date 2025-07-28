EIB Approves Loan To Snam To Boost Biomethane Infrastructure
The first tranche of €140 million was signed in the presence of EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Snam CEO Agostino Scornajenchi.
The financing will support the construction of 240 kilometres of new gas pipelines dedicated to connecting biomethane production plants-using renewable sources-to the national gas transmission network. Once completed, the infrastructure will have the capacity to transport up to 12,000 GWh of energy annually, equivalent to approximately 1.13 billion cubic metres of biomethane.
This initiative contributes directly to the objectives of Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), which foresees domestic biomethane production reaching 5 billion cubic metres per year by 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment