EIB Group Opens Country Office In Belgium

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has inaugurated a new country office in Belgium, reaffirming its commitment to supporting sustainable growth and strategic financing in one of Europe's most dynamic and innovative economies, Trend reports via the EIB.

The new office, located within the Group's Permanent EU Representation in Brussels, will be headed by Torsten Brand, a Belgian-German national with over a decade of experience at the EIB.

This move by the Luxembourg-based EIB Group-which includes the European Investment Fund (EIF)-aims to deepen its engagement with Belgian businesses and public sector institutions. It reflects a strategic intent to bolster investment in key areas such as green energy, infrastructure, innovation, and digital development.

Since its first operation in Belgium in 1962, the EIB Group has committed €44.5 billion to a wide range of projects. These include critical energy infrastructure like Princess Elizabeth Island, railway modernization, education and healthcare facilities, digital connectivity, and venture debt for the thriving biotech sector.

The Group also maintains strong partnerships with Belgium's promotional banks and financial institutions, ensuring coordinated support for national development priorities.