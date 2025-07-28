Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Shell Kostiantynivka With Smerch MLRS

Russian Forces Shell Kostiantynivka With Smerch MLRS


2025-07-28 09:05:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhiy Horbunov, head of the city's military administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, the town of Kostiantynivka was once again targeted by Russian occupation forces, who launched two missiles from the Smerch multiple launch rocket system. Preliminary reports confirm that one of the missiles struck within city limits. Thankfully, no civilian casualties were reported," Horbunov wrote.

Read also: Night drone attack on Kyiv : City administration confirms eight injured, including child

He emphasized that an enterprise located within the impact zone sustained damage to its facade. Horbunov once again urged residents in frontline areas to evacuate without delay.

As previously reported, one civilian was killed and four others injured in the Donetsk region on July 27 due to continued Russian aggression.

