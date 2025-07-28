Russian Forces Shell Kostiantynivka With Smerch MLRS
"This morning, the town of Kostiantynivka was once again targeted by Russian occupation forces, who launched two missiles from the Smerch multiple launch rocket system. Preliminary reports confirm that one of the missiles struck within city limits. Thankfully, no civilian casualties were reported," Horbunov wrote.Read also: Night drone attack on Kyiv : City administration confirms eight injured, including child
He emphasized that an enterprise located within the impact zone sustained damage to its facade. Horbunov once again urged residents in frontline areas to evacuate without delay.
As previously reported, one civilian was killed and four others injured in the Donetsk region on July 27 due to continued Russian aggression.
