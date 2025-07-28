Ukraine Returned 5,857 People From Captivity Since Full-Scale Invasion - Zelensky
Zelensky expressed gratitude to everyone for this meeting. The meeting participants honored the memory of the warriors who lost their lives in the dreadful Olenivka terrorist act.
“We discussed the most critical matters – bringing all our people home and the current stage of the exchange process. We don't stop for a single day. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, a total of 5,857 people have been returned alive from captivity, with another 555 freed apart from exchanges. Over a thousand of our warriors were returned as part of the Istanbul exchange agreements. We also hope to free the civilians who are still being held in Russia,” he wrote.
Zelensky emphasized the importance of continuing prisoner exchanges and thoroughly verifying the status of each individual.Read also: Ukraine honors memory of those executed and tortured in captivity
“Each person matters. I am grateful to everyone doing their utmost to make exchanges possible, and to everyone who helps. I also thank our warriors who replenish the 'exchange fund' for Ukraine,” he stressed.
On July 28, Ukraine honors the memory of those who were executed, tortured or died in captivity.
