Search Minerals Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders And Grant Of Stock Options

St. Lewis, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Search Minerals Inc. () ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on July 24, 2025 (the "").

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

At the Meeting, all the nominees for re-election as director were re-elected to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders. Following the Meeting, the Company's board of directors is comprised of Joseph Lanzon, Rohan Hazelton and Diane Poole.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved the reappointment of Mao & Ying LLP Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration.

APPROVAL OF STOCK OPTION PLAN AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and the Company's restricted share unit plan, each as described in the management information circular dated June 12, 2025 in respect of the Meeting. As a rolling plan, the stock option plan requires annual shareholder approval in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. As a fixed plan, the restricted share unit plan only requires further shareholder approval if the number of shares issuable under the plan is amended. Both plans remain subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, to the extent required.

"We are deeply grateful to our shareholders for their overwhelming support in re-electing the Board of Directors," said Joseph Lanzon, CEO and Director. "This vote of confidence affirms our strategic vision and strengthens our mandate to advance Search Minerals' critical rare earth element portfolio. Together, with a focused, capable team, we are ready to accelerate the next phase of growth."

GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

The Company also wishes to announce that the Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 800,000 stock options to the directors of the Company under its 10% rolling stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.33 per common share for a period of five years. 50% of the options vest immediately, with the remaining 50% vesting in one year. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Search Minerals

Search Minerals is focused on exploring for and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE) as well as transition metals Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) within the emerging Port Hope Simpson - St. Lewis CREE District of South-East Labrador. The Company controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other CREE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64 kilometre long belt forming a CREE District in Labrador.

Search Minerals also controls additional CREE assets in the Red Wine CREE District of central Labrador. These include: the drill ready Two Tom Lake CREE-Be-Nb deposit, the Mann #1 CREE-Nb-Be prospect and Merlot CREE Prospect.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect" "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". Forward-Looking Information in this news release are based on certain material assumptions and involve, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Search Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, those factors discussed in Search Minerals' public filings. Although Search Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Search Minerals and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain Canadian securities regulators, which are available at . Except as required by law, Search Minerals does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







