Adia Nutrition Inc. Celebrates Approval As Aetna Health Insurance Provider And Anticipates United Healthcare Approval For Adia Med Subsidiary

This approval with Aetna allows Adia Med to serve approximately 39 million members across the United States, tapping into Aetna's extensive network of 1.8 million health professionals, including 828,000 primary care providers and specialists, and over 6,200 hospitals. Aetna's health plans, with Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans averaging $647 monthly, provide robust coverage for services like Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) and regenerative treatments, aligning with Adia Med's offerings in chronic disease management and advanced therapies such as Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT) and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Adia Med is also in the final stages of approval with United Healthcare, the nation's largest health insurer with a 15% market share, serving millions of members. This anticipated approval by August 1, 2025, will further broaden access to Adia Med's innovative treatments, including stem cell therapies and nutritional counseling, for a vast patient population. The company has already begun submitting its first patient insurance claims through United Healthcare, signaling imminent integration into their network.

Financial Impact of Insurance Partnerships Aetna processes claims for its 39 million members, with annual medical expenditures estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, covering hospitalization, surgical, medical, vision, and prescription drug expenses. United Healthcare similarly manages billions in annual medical payouts, supporting a wide range of services from primary care to specialized treatments. These partnerships position Adia Nutrition and its Adia Med subsidiary to access significant reimbursement pathways, enhancing affordability and reach for its regenerative medicine and nutritional services.

"We are overjoyed to join Aetna's provider network and are eagerly awaiting our approval with United Healthcare," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "These partnerships validate the clinical excellence of Adia Med's regenerative therapies and nutritional programs, enabling us to deliver transformative care to millions while driving scalable growth in the $15.1 billion global stem cell market."

For questions, inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ... or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

