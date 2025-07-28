Civil Complaint Alleges Systemic Failure Following Image-Based Harassment At Calabasas High
For months, my daughter was silenced while the district turned a blind eye – Jacquelyne Smith, Mother of Paris McClainPost thi
Joining Mr. Dordulian will be the victim, Paris McClain, and her mother, Jacquelyne Smith. They will offer public statements highlighting the emotional trauma endured and the call for urgent reforms to school policies protecting minors.
"For months, my daughter was silenced while the district turned a blind eye. This lawsuit isn't just about justice for Paris-it's about protecting every student who's ever been dismissed, ignored, or retraumatized."
– Jacquelyne Smith, Mother of Paris McClain
Press Conference Information:
Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM (PDT)
Location: Dordulian Law Group Offices
550 N. Brand Blvd, Suite 1990, Glendale, CA
Parking validation will be provided. Please park in the visitors' section or an open stall that is not marked as reserved
Media Advisory:
Due to the nature of the images involved, we respectfully request that Paris McClain's face not be shown or displayed in any media coverage.
A conformed copy of the filed civil complaint (Case No. 25VECV03242) will be provided to attending media.
Spanish-language interviews will be available.
Key Highlights:
-
Overview of the claims filed under public entity liability and negligence
Timeline of harassment and misconduct within the school environment
School district's handling of residency withdrawal following charges
Legal, emotional, and systemic implications
Advocacy for safer student policies and accountability across campuses
Media Inquiries & RSVP:
Contact: Moses Castillo
714-227-1212
[email protected]
Coverage Encouraged:
Visual setups welcome. Interviews will be available immediately following the briefing
SOURCE Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment