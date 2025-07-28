Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Civil Complaint Alleges Systemic Failure Following Image-Based Harassment At Calabasas High


2025-07-28 09:01:55
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

For months, my daughter was silenced while the district turned a blind eye – Jacquelyne Smith, Mother of Paris McClain

Post thi

Joining Mr. Dordulian will be the victim, Paris McClain, and her mother, Jacquelyne Smith. They will offer public statements highlighting the emotional trauma endured and the call for urgent reforms to school policies protecting minors.

"For months, my daughter was silenced while the district turned a blind eye. This lawsuit isn't just about justice for Paris-it's about protecting every student who's ever been dismissed, ignored, or retraumatized."

– Jacquelyne Smith, Mother of Paris McClain

Press Conference Information:
Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM (PDT)
Location: Dordulian Law Group Offices
550 N. Brand Blvd, Suite 1990, Glendale, CA
Parking validation will be provided. Please park in the visitors' section or an open stall that is not marked as reserved

Media Advisory:

Due to the nature of the images involved, we respectfully request that Paris McClain's face not be shown or displayed in any media coverage.

A conformed copy of the filed civil complaint (Case No. 25VECV03242) will be provided to attending media.

Spanish-language interviews will be available.

Key Highlights:

  • Overview of the claims filed under public entity liability and negligence
  • Timeline of harassment and misconduct within the school environment
  • School district's handling of residency withdrawal following charges
  • Legal, emotional, and systemic implications
  • Advocacy for safer student policies and accountability across campuses

Media Inquiries & RSVP:
Contact: Moses Castillo
714-227-1212
[email protected]

Coverage Encouraged:

Visual setups welcome. Interviews will be available immediately following the briefing

SOURCE Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC

MENAFN28072025003732001241ID1109851681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search