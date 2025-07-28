Civil Complaint Alleges Systemic Failure Following Image-Based Harassment At Calabasas High

For months, my daughter was silenced while the district turned a blind eye – Jacquelyne Smith, Mother of Paris McClain

Joining Mr. Dordulian will be the victim, Paris McClain, and her mother, Jacquelyne Smith. They will offer public statements highlighting the emotional trauma endured and the call for urgent reforms to school policies protecting minors.

"For months, my daughter was silenced while the district turned a blind eye. This lawsuit isn't just about justice for Paris-it's about protecting every student who's ever been dismissed, ignored, or retraumatized."

Press Conference Information:

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM (PDT)

Location: Dordulian Law Group Offices

550 N. Brand Blvd, Suite 1990, Glendale, CA

Parking validation will be provided. Please park in the visitors' section or an open stall that is not marked as reserved

Media Advisory:

Due to the nature of the images involved, we respectfully request that Paris McClain's face not be shown or displayed in any media coverage.

A conformed copy of the filed civil complaint (Case No. 25VECV03242) will be provided to attending media.

Spanish-language interviews will be available.

Key Highlights:



Overview of the claims filed under public entity liability and negligence

Timeline of harassment and misconduct within the school environment

School district's handling of residency withdrawal following charges

Legal, emotional, and systemic implications Advocacy for safer student policies and accountability across campuses

Media Inquiries & RSVP:

Contact: Moses Castillo

714-227-1212

[email protected]

Coverage Encouraged:

Visual setups welcome. Interviews will be available immediately following the briefing

