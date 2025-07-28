The Itch You Can Fix: A Guide To Managing Itchy Pet Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- August is just around the corner and with it comes Itchy Pet Awareness Month . Warmer weather means more outdoor time for pets, which increases their exposure to environmental allergens.

Skin allergies -a common concern for many pet owners-can manifest in various forms in dogs and cats, often causing discomfort and, if left untreated, potentially serious health issues.

As loving pet parents, we do everything we can to keep our four-legged family members happy and healthy. Learning to recognize and manage skin allergies and prevent flare ups is a key part of that care.

Nationwide's Insured Skin Allergy Stats:



#1 Most Common Claim: Skin allergies have been the top claim among Nationwide Pet insured dogs for 13 consecutive years.

Rising Numbers: In 2024, Nationwide received more than 450,000 individual claims for skin allergies for dogs and cats-a 13% increase from 2023 claims.

Dog Days: Skin allergies accounted for 16% of all dog-related claims in 2024.

Cats Too: Skin allergies are also among the Top 10 most common claims for cats insured by Nationwide Pet.

Associated costs:



For dogs: About $266* within the first 30 days after diagnosis; projected to reach $841** after one year. For cats: About $318* within the first 30 days after diagnosis: projected to reach $592** after one year.

Find Nationwide's full Top 10 list of most common claims here .

Understanding Pet Allergies

Pet allergies can be triggered by a variety of sources-pollen, dust mites, certain foods, and even flea bites. Common symptoms include:



Persistent itching

Redness or skin inflammation Skin infections due to excessive scratching

While symptoms start out mild, it's important to consult with a veterinarian if you notice them. They can assess your pet's condition and recommend appropriate treatment.

"Itchy skin is the most common condition we see affecting dogs. Often, when a pet is diagnosed with skin allergies, it is a chronic condition that requires ongoing care," said Dr. Emily Tincher , Chief Veterinary Officer at Nationwide. "The financial impact can be just as concerning as the diagnosis of chronic conditions. Understanding this and planning can help pet parents navigate these challenges and ensure their pet receives the care they need."

It's uncommon, but allergic reactions can escalate into a life-threatening emergency if they escalate to anaphylaxis (characterized by vomiting, diarrhea, or collapse). If your pet shows signs of an allergic reaction, especially facial swelling or other severe symptoms, seek immediate veterinary care. Early detection and treatment are key to successful management.

Managing Your Itchy Pet

Here are some proactive steps to help prevent allergy flare-ups:



Reduce indoor allergens: Vacuum and sanitize your dog's living area frequently and wash pet bedding weekly to minimize dust mites.

Limit outdoor exposure: Avoid leaf piles and tall grasses. Wipe your pet's paws after walks to remove pollen, ragweed, mold spores, and other substances. (A wet rag, unscented baby wipes, or moist paper towel work fine!) Bathe and groom your dog: Use a pet-safe hypoallergenic shampoo and maintain a grooming routine so you can frequently check for irritation.

Resources for Pet Parents

For more information on managing pet allergies, visit Nationwide's Pet HealthZone® . This resource offers:



Tips for early symptom recognition

Understanding treatment options Insights into breed-specific risks based on millions of claims

This August, let's prioritize understanding and managing our pets' skin health, helping them thrive throughout the year.

*This number was calculated by analyzing the 80th percentile of costs Nationwide pet insurance policyholders reported within the first 30 days after diagnosis for a given condition.

** These numbers were calculated by analyzing the 80th percentile of costs Nationwide pet insurance policyholders reported within the first year after diagnosis for a given condition.

