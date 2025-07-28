Loan Processing Powerhouse Wemlo® Hits 8,000 Loans Processed, Marking Another Milestone In Company Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The wemlo brand continues to build momentum as brokers across the country experience the benefits of its third-party processing services, experiencing ain 2024 compared to the previous year. When it comes to speed and precision, there's no competition. This year, the wemlo processing team has, blowing the industry average of 44 days* out of the water.

"Our mission is to offer unparalleled service and industry-leading offerings to help our customers get effective results, fast," said Zabrina Suero, wemlo's Director of Operations . "Reaching the 8,000th CTC milestone is exciting for the wemlo brand because it's a testament to the hard work our team puts in every day and validates the benefit we provide our customers."

The company strives to meet brokers and borrowers where they are by consistently adding new wholesale lenders and loan products to its roster-and ensuring its processors are prepared to facilitate them. The wemlo team is trained and highly proficient in more than a dozen loan products from over 30 leading wholesale lenders including Conventional, FHA, Jumbo, VA, USDA, Second Mortgage, Non-QM specializing in DSCR & Bank Statement, Specialized Borrower Down Payment Assistance loans and down payment assistance, Manufactured Home and Construction loans, plus VA IRRRL, ITIN, and FHA Streamline loans.

"The needs of our customers ebb and flow with those of their borrowers, and according to changes and trends across the industry-and it's our job to be ready to take on any loan that hits our pipeline," said Zabrina Suero . "For instance, back in 2022 we expanded our processing capabilities to support solutions for nonqualified mortgage loans because we noticed an increase in demand for these types of products. In Q2 2025, we experienced a nearly 80% year-over-year increase in DSCR loans submitted to our pipeline. Thankfully, we were ahead of the game and the team was overprepared and ready to deliver to top notch service to these customers."

To help strengthen its place in the industry and help make its services more accessible to brokers across the country, wemlo works closely with key organizations and wholesale lenders. Earlier this year, Orion Lending selected wemlo to be one of the first companies integrated with its new Processor Partner program. Plus, the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), which named the company its 2024 Service Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year, recently named wemlo its latest Industry Partner , providing its membership base with unprecedented access to one of the nation's largest processing networks.

The processing company is currently authorized to do business in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C. For a full list of states and product support information, visit . Visit for more information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting with the team today. To explore wemlo career opportunities, visit /careers/ .

About wemlo

wemlo® NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing company that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. , which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ®, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

*Industry average according to ICE Mortgage Technology's March 2024 Mortgage Monitor Report.

