Tri Pointe Homes Announces Chapel Hill's Newest Premium Townhome Community, Summit At Homestead

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tucked away near the intersection of Homestead Road and Weaver Dairy Road Extension, Summit at Homestead offers five different spacious floor plans ranging from approximately 1,604 to 2,161 square feet, each designed to fit the modern homebuyer's needs and lifestyles. Townhomes feature 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3 bathrooms and 1-2 bay garages, providing options for discerning homebuyers seeking new construction in an ideal location. Each floor plan delivers open-concept layouts, spacious rooms and functional designs including LivingSmart® features that combine the latest technology with sustainable practices. In addition to these carefully crafted homes, the Summit at Homestead community includes neighborhood spaces that encourage outdoor activity, including a dog park, a picnic area, and direct access to the Carolina North Greenway Trail.

Summit at Homestead is conveniently located near two elite educational institutions, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University, making it a prime spot for Tar Heel and Blue Devil fans alike. The community is also part of the highly regarded Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School System, known for its academic prestige. There's no shortage of things to do in the Chapel Hill area, whether it's enjoying the community's culture, dining, entertainment and nearby parks, including Homestead Park, just minutes from the Summit at Homestead community.

"Summit at Homestead provides homebuyers with easy access to everything that makes Chapel Hill such a vibrant place to live," said Tri Pointe Homes Raleigh Division Vice President of Community Experience James Flanagan. "We've designed this community to reflect what today's homebuyers are looking for – not just stylish, well-designed and constructed homes, but homes that deliver a premium experience in a perfectly situated location."

Sales for Summit at Homestead are slated to begin in August, with two model homes scheduled to open in November. Tri Pointe Homes invites prospective homebuyers to a behind-the-scenes look at Summit at Homestead during a special Muddy Boots Tour event on Friday, August 9th. Buyers have the opportunity to move in before the end of the year and settle into their new home for the holidays. To learn more about Tri Pointe Homes and stay up to date on the Summit at Homestead community, visit: .

