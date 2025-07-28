Paren Q2 U.S. EV Charging Report: Fast-Charging Stations Getting Larger And More Reliable Deployment On Record Pace -- But Utilization Risks Emerging In Lower Adoption Markets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report also includes the first in a series of forecasts: predicting a 19% increase in year-over-year port deployment across the U.S. in 2025, as many new charge-point operators (CPOs) execute their growth plans.

"2025 is going to be a record year for deployment of DC fast charging ports - and 2024 was already the highest year on record," said Loren McDonald, chief analyst at Paren. "Charging 2.0 players are deploying new - and larger - stations at a breakneck pace."

Key Findings:



Major CPOs are opening new or expanding existing stations to include 8, 10, 12, or more ports as the fast-charging market rapidly consolidates around high-output hardware that supports speed, scalability, and future demand.



The national average utilization rate declined to 16.1% from 16.6% in Q1 due, in part, to seasonality and warmer weather. In a potential warning sign for the industry, however, we observed declining utilization rates across some unexpected markets - suggesting that new charger deployments may be beginning to outpace demand, particularly in regions with lower EV adoption.



Paren's U.S. Reliability Index measured a year-over-year improvement of 5.3% as new stations are deployed and many older ones are retired or replaced.



The national average price per kWh declined to $0.48 in Q2, down from $0.50 in Q1. This decrease was partly driven by the continued shift to time-of-use (TOU) pricing - with 366 stations nationwide transitioning from fixed to TOU pricing, one-third of which were in California.

Charging providers continued to test pricing strategies and elasticity: 29% of stations with either fixed or TOU pricing adjusted their rates in Q2, either up or down. Notably, despite the overall national decline, California saw an average price increase of 3 cents among stations that changed their pricing since last quarter.

"Paren's Q2 2025 report highlights the steady buildout of the public charging network and intricacies of deploying charging stations ahead of demand and with future-ready capacity," said Heiko Schmidt, VP, Network Strategy & Consumer Offering at Mercedes-Benz HPC North America. "While this approach may apply short-term pressure on utilization, we believe that charge point operators who deliver a strong customer experience - prioritizing speed, reliability, seamless payment and pricing transparency, premium amenities, and safe, well-lit locations - will earn long-term loyalty from EV drivers."

The report concludes that the shift into "Charging 2.0" continues at an accelerated pace as CPOs focus on improving the EV driver experience with increased access and reliability. This suggests a high level of confidence that demand for DC fast-charging will continue to increase even as policy-driven incentives are rolled back.

