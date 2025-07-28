SF Hep B Free - Bay Area Evolves Into 'Hep B Free' To Unite And Empower Hepatitis B Advocates Across The U.S. And Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Hepatitis Day, SF Hep B Free - Bay Area, a nationally recognized grassroots leader in hepatitis B care and liver cancer prevention, is expanding its mission and reach under a new name: Hep B Free . This transformation marks a bold step toward uniting and empowering hepatitis B advocates across the U.S. and beyond.

"Hepatitis B is a silent killer , affecting nearly two million people in the U.S. and causing thousands of preventable deaths every year. Globally, hepatitis B deaths are increasing with an estimated 1.2 million deaths caused by hepatitis B in 2022," said Richard So, Executive Director of Hep B Free. "We must act now to raise awareness and drive real change especially with the recent attacks in America on public health."

While continuing to lead local innovation and community initiatives in the San Francisco Bay Area, Hep B Free will now broaden its impact by equipping communities nationwide with proven tools, resources, and strategic guidance to improve hepatitis B education, testing, and access to care.

Building on nearly two decades of experience, Hep B Free is launching the Hep B Free Network -a national collaborative initiative designed to accelerate the growth of local programs. As part of this effort, the organization is committing up to $100,000 over the next two years to support up to 10 community organizations in adopting the Hep B Free model. We are proud to welcome Hep B Free LA and Hep B Free Arizona as the first official partners in this new network.

Through the Hep B Free Network, participating organizations will gain access to strategic support, shared learning, and ready-to-use tools to mobilize their communities for immediate and sustained action.

To further amplify this movement, we are also excited to introduce HepBNow -a new digital platform for education, advocacy, and community engagement, developed in collaboration with CollabHealth Solutions , a division of Integral Context . HepBNow is designed to optimize the Hep B Free Network's ability to overcome barriers to hepatitis B prevention and treatment.

We invite community-based organizations interested in connecting their communities to hepatitis B awareness, education, and community to contact us for more information on collaborating with us and leveraging our experience and resources.

About Hep B Free (formerly SF Hep B Free - Bay Area):

Hep B Free is a leading grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing hepatitis B care and liver cancer prevention. Our mission is to raise awareness, provide education, and connect individuals to care-while eliminating stigma and barriers to hepatitis B diagnosis and treatment. Through community engagement, national collaboration, and scalable digital solutions, we are building a future free of hepatitis B and liver cancer.

For media inquiries or to get involved:

Visit hepbfree

Contact: Richard So, Executive Director

Email: [email protected | Phone: (650) 804-0021

SOURCE Hep B Free

