Banorte, Led By Carlos Hank-González, Is Recognized As The Best Bank For Smes In Mexico By Euromoney

Banorte, Led By Carlos Hank-González, Is Recognized As The Best Bank For Smes In Mexico By Euromoney
This award coincides with the 2024 launch of " Mujer PyME Banorte" , an innovative financial solution designed to boost the growth of women-led businesses, which in just 6 months supported over 300 women entrepreneurs with nearly 700 million pesos.
With a 15% share in SME segment loans and 14% in deposits , Banorte consolidates a robust offering that combines cutting-edge digital infrastructure , personalized attention, and products tailored to each stage of business.
This award not only recognizes Banorte's operational excellence but also its strategic role in strengthening the Mexican entrepreneurial fabric. In a transformative economic environment, having a national bank that understands and supports Mexican SMEs is more relevant than ever.
About Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and legal entities through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and remittance businesses.
GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest Afore in the country by assets under management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 34,019 employees, 1,200 branches, 11,461 ATMs, 225,286 Point of Sale Terminals, and 21,137 correspondent offices.
