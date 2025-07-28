Motto® Mortgage HQ Recruiting Team Delivers 87% Loan Originator Retention Rate And Sets New Hiring Standard

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a network of overacross the country, Motto Mortgage is redefining what's possible in the mortgage industry. In 2024 alone, loan originators in the Motto network helped more than 8,400 individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership, closing. These aren't just numbers-they're a testament to a franchise model that works, and the strength, reach, and reliability of the Motto Mortgage brand.

For Motto Mortgage franchise owners, recruiting top loan originator talent is critical-but they don't have to go at it alone. The Motto HQ Recruiting & Retention Team has helped facilitate the hiring of more than 50 mortgage loan originators for Motto offices since the team was formed just over two years ago, delivering not just volume but staying power, with an impressive 87% retention rate among those hires. These results are driven by a comprehensive suite of services designed to support franchise owners every step of the way. The team helps to develop a tailored recruiting strategy and identify pre-qualified LO matches, assists with sourcing and initial screening of candidates, consults on the development of compelling job descriptions and employment agreement templates, and even provides tools that franchise owners can use to help new hires build a business development plan.

"Working with the Motto HQ recruiting team has been a game-changer for my business. They provide structure, consistency, and deep industry insight that have helped me stay focused and strategic in growing my team," said Paul Boone, Broker Owner of Motto Mortgage Signature Plus . "The tools they introduced-like Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) and RETR-have made my prospecting efforts more targeted and efficient, and the ongoing support and scheduled prep calls have added real value. Motto HQ's recruiting support is a strategic advantage for any Motto franchise owner committed to building and retaining a strong, high-performing team."

For mortgage professionals looking to grow, thrive, and make a lasting impact, there's no better place to be a part of than a large brand network of offices like Motto Mortgage. Motto loan originators are provided comprehensive guidance, ongoing education opportunities, compliance support, a suite of marketing materials, access to shop a variety of wholesale lenders and loan options, and industry-leading technology tools that create a smoother loan and customer experience. Additionally, most Motto offices are affiliated with real estate, and loan originators can benefit from proximity to potential agent partners. Motto HQ handles the heavy lifting so loan originators can focus on what they do best: helping borrowers, closing deals, and growing their pipelines.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 215 offices open across more than 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shopping for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated, and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected] , or visit .

Each office in the Motto Mortgage network is independently owned, operated, and licensed. This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089. Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649 . © 2025 Motto Franchising, LLC.

SOURCE Motto Mortgage