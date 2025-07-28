AXA XL Appoints Sylvain Bouteillé As Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty, Americas

NEW YORK , July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvain Bouteillé as Chief Underwriting Officer for Specialty Americas . In this key leadership role, Mr. Bouteillé will oversee the development and execution of AXA XL's regional strategy for its Specialty insurance division which includes Aviation, Ocean Marine, Political Risk, Trade Credit & Commercial Bonds, War, Terrorism & Political Violence, Fine Art & Specie, and Structured Risk Solutions.

Based in New York, Mr. Bouteillé will report to Donna Nadeau, Head of Large Commercial, Americas and work closely with local underwriting teams and business partners to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions across all specialty lines. Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Nadeau said: "Sylvain's extensive global experience in insurance and his deep understanding of complex risk transfer solutions make him a fantastic candidate to advance our strategic ambitions in the Americas' Specialty market."

Mr. Bouteillé joins AXA XL from AIG, where he has served as Head of Trade Credit for the Americas. He brings 30 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry, with a strong focus on credit risk, multinational programs, and strategic leadership across the US, Japan, Switzerland, and France. His previous roles include Global Co-Head of P&C International Programs and Head of Sales North America for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, and senior credit risk management positions.

AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management solutions to mid-sized companies, multinationals, and individuals worldwide. With a comprehensive capital platform, data-driven insights, leading technology, and top talent, AXA XL partners with clients to reinvent risk management and build more sustainable, thriving businesses. Learn more at .

