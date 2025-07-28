Docontrol Unveils Advanced Data Scanning Capabilities, Redefining DLP For The Saas-First Enterprise

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) platform , today announced the launch of its most powerful Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities to date , introducing advanced data scanning features purpose-built for cloud-first, identity-aware environments.

When DoControl launched, the company introduced a groundbreaking DLP engine for SaaS - delivering granular controls for historical data exposure and flexible, contextualized policies with end-user engagement designed to scale with modern businesses. As the market has evolved, so too has DoControl, leading to the announcement of the next phase in its DLP strategy.

Traditional DLP solutions struggle to protect data in modern SaaS ecosystems. These tools often rely on rigid rule sets, static content scanning, and outdated architecture, resulting in high false positives, limited visibility, and poor adaptability - which drastically hinders business productivity.

Introducing DoControl's Advanced Data Scanning

DoControl's new "Data Scan" Workflow Capability is a unified, scalable feature set that leaps far beyond PII/regex detection, bringing deep inspection and intelligent automation to SaaS DLP.

Key capabilities include:



200+ Data Classifiers – Covers secrets, PHI, IP, financial data, and more.



Intelligent Match Context – Shows exact matches, masked data, and surrounding content.



AI Classification Engine – An AI-powered layer that goes beyond traditional patterns to detect sensitive data in context.



OCR for Images – Scans screenshots, contracts, and IDs for sensitive content.



Categorized Findings – Organizes results by PII, Finance, Security, etc. for faster triage.



Compliance Drift Detection – Aligns findings with SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO and more.



Custom Match Rules – Tune detection thresholds, regex, and match frequency.



Confidence Scoring – Probability-based results to reduce alert fatigue.

Unified UX – Simplifies and consolidates detection into a single powerful workflow step.

"This isn't just a product enhancement – it's a reinvention of how DLP should work in 2025 and beyond," said Omri Weinberg, Co-Founder & CEO of DoControl. "We're providing security teams the visibility and control they've always needed, without slowing the business down."

Setting a New Standard for SaaS DLP

This launch marks a major milestone in DoControl's mission to secure the modern workplace with solutions that are agile, intelligent, and built for scale.

DoControl's identity-aware DLP approach integrates with identity providers (IdPs), HRIS systems, and a wide range of SaaS apps to provide context-rich, real-time protection - without requiring agents or heavy infrastructure.

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution providing multi-layer defense for SaaS applications, including Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce, and Box. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected apps & configurations to prevent sensitive data exposure and mitigate insider threats.

