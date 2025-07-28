Yotta 2025 Reveals Powerhouse Main Stage Lineup
KR Sridhar, PhD, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Bloom Energy
Cully Cavness, Co-Founder & President, Crusoe Energy
Alex Bouzari, Co-Founder & CEO, DataDirect Networks
Jigar Shah, Podcaster, Latitude Media
Christopher Stott, Founder, Chair & CEO, Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.
Saleem Miyan, CEO, Max Space
Mark P. Mills, Executive Director, National Center for Energy Analytics
Keith Heyde, Director, Infrastructure Strategy & Development, OpenAI
Chris Malone, Head of Data Centers, OpenAI
Pradeep Vincent, SVP & Chief Technical Architect, Oracle
Dylan Patel, Founder, CEO & Chief Analyst, SemiAnalysis
Allyson Klein, Principal, TechArena
Vijay Vaitheeswaran, Global Energy & Climate Innovation Editor, The Economist
"These are the people driving the most important conversations in AI, energy, and digital infrastructure," said George Rockett, founder of Yotta and DatacenterDynamics. "The stakes are higher than ever, and this lineup reflects the urgency, intelligence, and innovation the industry demands right now."
Yotta 2025 will take place September 8–10 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, gathering over 3,000 attendees, 200+ speakers, and 150+ sponsors. The conference program features six cutting-edge content tracks-Compute Recalibration, Densification, Finance & Investment, 100X Efficiency, Energy Transformation, and Risk & Resilience-plus the return of the high-energy Innovate Arena pitch competition and four new innovation stages. Attendees can also expect a jam-packed expo floor featuring the latest advancements in compute, cooling, energy, and automation, as well as curated networking experiences such as executive roundtables, one-on-one meetings, and the iconic Cosmic Pool Rave.
Time is running out to secure Advance Rate pricing! Don't miss your chance to be in the room where the future of digital infrastructure is decided. Register now before prices go up on August 2!
About Yotta Events Inc.
Yotta 2025 ( ) will bring together senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, satellite communications, subsea cable operators and enterprise IT executives. Founded by George Rockett, co-founder of DatacenterDynamics, Yotta continues to unite the digital infrastructure ecosystem to tackle the industry's biggest challenges.
