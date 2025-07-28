Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Yotta 2025 Reveals Powerhouse Main Stage Lineup

Yotta 2025 Reveals Powerhouse Main Stage Lineup


2025-07-28 09:01:54
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • KR Sridhar, PhD, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Bloom Energy
  • Cully Cavness, Co-Founder & President, Crusoe Energy
  • Alex Bouzari, Co-Founder & CEO, DataDirect Networks
  • Jigar Shah, Podcaster, Latitude Media
  • Christopher Stott, Founder, Chair & CEO, Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.
  • Saleem Miyan, CEO, Max Space
  • Mark P. Mills, Executive Director, National Center for Energy Analytics
  • Keith Heyde, Director, Infrastructure Strategy & Development, OpenAI
  • Chris Malone, Head of Data Centers, OpenAI
  • Pradeep Vincent, SVP & Chief Technical Architect, Oracle
  • Dylan Patel, Founder, CEO & Chief Analyst, SemiAnalysis
  • Allyson Klein, Principal, TechArena
  • Vijay Vaitheeswaran, Global Energy & Climate Innovation Editor, The Economist

"These are the people driving the most important conversations in AI, energy, and digital infrastructure," said George Rockett, founder of Yotta and DatacenterDynamics. "The stakes are higher than ever, and this lineup reflects the urgency, intelligence, and innovation the industry demands right now."

Yotta 2025 will take place September 8–10 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, gathering over 3,000 attendees, 200+ speakers, and 150+ sponsors. The conference program features six cutting-edge content tracks-Compute Recalibration, Densification, Finance & Investment, 100X Efficiency, Energy Transformation, and Risk & Resilience-plus the return of the high-energy Innovate Arena pitch competition and four new innovation stages. Attendees can also expect a jam-packed expo floor featuring the latest advancements in compute, cooling, energy, and automation, as well as curated networking experiences such as executive roundtables, one-on-one meetings, and the iconic Cosmic Pool Rave.

Time is running out to secure Advance Rate pricing! Don't miss your chance to be in the room where the future of digital infrastructure is decided. Register now before prices go up on August 2!

About Yotta Events Inc.

Yotta 2025 ( ) will bring together senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, satellite communications, subsea cable operators and enterprise IT executives. Founded by George Rockett, co-founder of DatacenterDynamics, Yotta continues to unite the digital infrastructure ecosystem to tackle the industry's biggest challenges.

SOURCE Yotta Events

MENAFN28072025003732001241ID1109851663

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search