NUAIR & NYS Division Of Homeland Security And Emergency Services Host Record-Setting UAS Summit To Shape The Future Of Emergency Response

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last two days, over 250 law enforcement agents, firefighters, emergency responders, industry leaders, and technology innovators gathered in Syracuse for the 2025 NYS Public Safety UAS Summit. Now in its seventh year, the event featured presentations, demonstrations, and discussions focused on integrating drones into statewide emergency operations.

Aligning with the heart of New York innovation, this event's mission is straightforward – equip first responders with everything they need to know to benefit from uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) operations. Featuring best practices from nationwide sources and regulators, the Summit continues to be the premier event to get“all of this information and knowledge in one place”.

“New York State is leading the way in expanding the operational capabilities of emergency and disaster responses using UAS,” said Jackie Bray, Commissioner of the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. “With training from experts to learn more about best practices and new innovations, our teams will be ready to use this important tool when emergencies require it.”

Case studies from the New York State Police, NYS Thruway Authority, MTA Construction and Development, and the Fire Department of New York were complemented by interstate collaborative conversations with FBI Newark, New Jersey State Police, and the Montgomery County (Maryland) Police Department.

“Our partnership with NUAIR has been invaluable in helping New York State first responders unlock the full potential of drone operations,” said Dr. Alfred Titus, Director of Training at the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services .“The NYS Public Safety UAS Summit provides our emergency operators insights from real-world applications and get hands-on experience with the latest in drone technology. It is an event you cannot afford to miss.”

Attendees received critical information from use cases, while industry was also represented with the latest in UAS technology and accessories. Vendors brought everything from domestically manufactured blue UAS to drone in the box solutions and cutting-edge software solutions.

“This event is a perfect example of how public-private partnerships work,” said Ken Stewart, CEO and President of NUAIR .“NUAIR is able to support DHSES and the larger NY emergency ecosystem by connecting the latest in industry innovation with the bandwidth and support of a state agency.”

This year's Summit featured generous support from sponsors including: Aloft, Axon, BRINC, Autel, Flock Safety, ideaForge Technology, Vantage Robotics, Ericsson, Dronetag, Hidden Level, Freefly, Fotokite, Volatus Drones, Skydio, DroneSense, UVT, Fortem Technologies, and Frontier Precision.

About NUAIR

NUAIR is a nonprofit driving economic development through innovations in UAS and Advanced Air Mobility to safely integrate into the national airspace. With support from Empire State Development and the State of New York, NUAIR is empowering and enabling the next generation of aviation.

With a rich history performing UAS testing and validation, investing in local and state economic development, and training public safety elite, the Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc. (NUAIR) is proud to be the catalyst to not only New York's airspace innovation, but mobility advancement around the globe.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page , follow @NYSDHSES on X , or visit dhses.ny.gov .

