New Publication In Expert Review Of Anti-Infective Therapy Evaluates Brincidofovir As Potential Antiviral Treatment For Mpox

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ongoing mpox outbreak continues to be a global health threat and is driving need for greater therapeutic research and innovation

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the publication of a comprehensive review article, "Brincidofovir in the Era of Mpox," in the peer-reviewed journal Expert Review of Anti-infective Therapy.1 This publication includes an overview of brincidofovir, in vitro and in vivo data, including human case studies of the investigational use of brincidofovir, the current evaluation for treating mpox infections in adults and pediatrics in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the potential for combination therapy with tecovirimat for immunocompromised patients with severe disease.

“We believe in the importance of assessing brincidofovir, an antiviral, for this public health threat and we look forward to advancing our research across mpox as it's a global disease of increasing concern,” said Simon Lowry, M.D., chief medical officer and head of research and development at Emergent.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, continues to pose a significant public health challenge, with ongoing regional and global outbreaks particularly in Central and West Africa. On August 14, 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the current mpox outbreak a global Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).2 This marks the second mpox PHEIC declared by the WHO in the past two years, which followed the regional emergency declaration by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on August 13, 2024.3 This month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an updated report on the surge of mpox around the world.4

As part of the ongoing effort to identify safe and effective treatments for mpox, brincidofovir is currently being evaluated by the Africa CDC in partnership with PANTHER (PANdemic preparedness plaTform for Health and Emerging infectious Response) in the MpOx Study in Africa (MOSA) , a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial for people diagnosed with mpox, which initiated in January 2025. The study has received initial funding from Horizon Europe and Africa CDC.

Dr. Lowry continued,“In addition to our engagement with PANTHER on the MOSA trial, this scientific review provides insights into the investigational use of brincidofovir in the treatment of mpox, and we are pleased this publication is available for the broader medical community.”

Please see full Prescribing Information for TEMBEXA® (brincidofovir) for additional safety information.

