Acme Moving Service Celebrates +100 Years Of Combined Experience In Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN, July 28, 2025 -- Acme Moving Service , a family-owned moving company specialising in both residential and commercial moves, is proud to announce the celebration of over 100 years of combined experience in the relocation industry in Franklin, TN.

With a dedication to treating every job with care as if it were one of the team's own, Acme Moving Service delivers a seamless, stress-free moving experience one rooted in honesty, efficiency, and over 40 years of proven expertise. From the initial consultation to the final box unloaded, the company has consistently showcased its commitment to making every step of a move smooth, safe, and worry-free.



“When it comes to moving, it's never just about the boxes and trucks that we move. It's about the people, families, and the lives we help to carry from one chapter to their next,” said a spokesperson for the company.“ACME Moving Service understands that every move is a highly personal one. That's why our business specializes in difficult specialty item moving solutions that are designed with care, precision, and your peace of mind at the center of everything we do.”



Boasting decades of experience that show in every detail of its services, ACME Moving Services is licensed, insured, and a proud BBB Accredited A+ business ( ) that takes time to listen and walk families through every step of the moving process, ensuring their comfort and stability from the beginning to the end.



The team is professional, respectful, and trained to handle each item, big or small, with exceptional care. With the understanding that it's not just about moving possessions, but also about moving memories, milestones, and the things that matter most, ACME Moving Services combines its personal touch with a reputation for reliability and outstanding service.



From the delicate packing and unpacking of anything heavy, such as Hot Tubs, Juke Boxes, pool tables, Gun safes, and any workout equipment, senior transitions, and estate moves to delicate antiques, pianos, and high-value items, the expert team is trained to handle each move with expert-level attention combined with customer-focused compassion.



Some of the company's moving services include:



Specialty Moving Services : Known locally for its expertise in moving pianos and large, delicate, or unusually shaped items, the trained professionals handle everything with white-glove care. With climate-controlled storage, ACME Moving Service ensures the safeguarding of temperature-sensitive items, providing optimal conditions to prevent damage from humidity and temperature fluctuations during the moving process.



Storage Solutions : The top Franklin moving company offers secure and climate-controlled storage options-ideal for pianos, artwork, and sensitive furniture during a move to offer families complete peace of mind.



Packing Services : ACME Moving Service offers full or partial packing services, using high-quality materials to ensure every item is protected



“Moving is usually one of the most stressful events in any person's life, but it doesn't have to be that way. ACME Moving Service approaches each project not just as a logistical task, but as a service rooted in empathy. Whether you're moving across the street or across the state, we'll be here to lighten the load for you, both physically and emotionally. Because to us, it's not just about where you're going, it's about how we can help you get there,” added the spokesperson for the company.



Whether relocating a small apartment, a large office, or a one-of-a-kind item like a grand piano, the team brings unmatched care, precision, and professionalism to every move.



Acme Moving Service invites homeowners in Franklin, TN, to contact its experienced team today to receive specialist help with all their moving needs.



About Acme Moving Service



With over 40 years of trusted moving experience in Middle Tennessee, ACME Moving Service is a family-owned relocation company that has become renowned for its reliable and trusted moving services, as well as its steadfast commitment to helping customers start their next chapter with ease and confidence.



Acme Moving Service Franklin TN 37046 United States +1 615 533 3523