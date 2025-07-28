Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MEDIA ALERT: Verizon Unplugged With Mel Robbins: Phone-Life Balance For The Whole Family


2025-07-28 09:01:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verizon Unplugged with Mel Robbins

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT : Verizon is teaming up with award-winning podcast host, NYT #1 Best-selling author Mel Robbins to share tips on how you and your family can build a healthy relationship with your phones. For one night only, join us for a live conversation with this sought after expert in mindset, behavior change and life improvement - with a special appearance from her son, Oakley.

WHO : Mel Robbins, alongside her son Oakley Robbins, in conversation with Verizon CMO Leslie Berland

WHY : Verizon is committed to making sure technology enhances our lives. Verizon runs ongoing educational programs across the country with free articles, tools and workshops developed with experts to help everyone in the family confidently build a healthier relationship with technology.
WHEN : Wednesday, August 6, 2025 @ 6:00 PM ET | Doors open at 5:30 PM ET

WHERE : The Times Center
242 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036

IMAGE ASSETS : Linked here .

TICKETS : Tickets are free and will go live on Monday 7/28 at 10:00AM EST on VerizonUnplugged.com - space is limited!

CONTACT:
 Elizabeth Angley
...



