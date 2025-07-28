Sloane & Company Accelerates Ambitious Growth Plan With Senior Hires To Lead New Capital Markets And Media, Sports, Entertainment And Technology Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zack Mukewa and Jon Hammond join firm as principals following arrival of new CGO, Melissa Green

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sloane & Company, a leading strategic communications firm within the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network, today announced the appointment of two senior executives to lead newly created global practice areas and accelerate the firm's next phase of growth. Zack Mukewa joins as Principal and Head of Capital Markets and Strategic Advisory, while Jon Hammond steps in as Principal and Head of Media, Sports, Entertainment, and Technology.

Their hires underscore the firm's ambitious growth plan and align with Stagwell's broader target of reaching $5 billion in annual revenue by 2029.

“Sloane has ambitious plans to scale our growth in the coming years, and with Zack and Jon on our team, I am bullish about our future,” said Darren Brandt, CEO of Sloane & Company. “These strategic hires mark a pivotal step forward as we scale our operations, expand our market presence, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

“Zack and Jon bring distinct, high-value capabilities at a time when our clients are facing unprecedented complexity and transformation,” said Melissa Green, Chief Growth Officer at Sloane & Company, who stepped into the newly created role in March. “These hires are deliberate investments in two of the most strategically important growth vectors for our firm-and for the future of client service in our industry.”









Mukewa will lead the buildout of Sloane's Capital Markets and Strategic Advisory practice, offering board-level counsel to public and private companies navigating investor relations, market transactions, and capital strategy. A veteran of global markets with nearly two decades of experience, Mukewa most recently scaled a capital markets advisory team from $2 million to $6 million in revenue within three years and led 16 capital events in 2024 alone.

“Sloane is trusted in the market for its ability to help clients navigate complex, high-stakes issues,” said Mukewa .“At a time when capital strategy and financial storytelling are central to long-term value creation, we're building an advisory platform designed to deliver clarity and competitive advantage-across market cycles.”









Hammond will lead the firm's new cultural strategy offering, advising brands, leagues and organizations, media properties, and talent on how to harness storytelling, influence, and innovation to drive growth and deepen engagement. He brings decades of experience from senior roles at the NBA, Condé Nast, and Time Inc., and for the past seven years, has been operating his own consultancy working with leading media companies, sports organizations, athletes, and brands with a track record of launching high-impact platforms and advising some of the most influential names in sports and entertainment. In addition, he brings extensive crisis communications expertise that will be leveraged across all practice areas.

“I am excited to join an established, trusted, and respected company and committed team focused on leveraging its strengths and expertise to help partners transform complex challenges into compelling narratives,” said Hammond .“Today's environment is more dynamic and competitive than ever before, and Sloane's proven ability to anticipate trends and provide innovative and actionable strategies is invaluable in helping clients shape conversations and show up with intention and authenticity.”

This new practice area will complement the work of SKDK and Jasper Advisors, aligning with Stagwell's growing investment in sports, including its flagship Sport Beach activation.

About Sloane & Company

Founded in 1998, Sloane & Company is a strategic communications and advisory firm specializing in corporate communications, investor relations, capital markets, public affairs, and high-stakes reputation management. As part of the Stagwell network, Sloane delivers integrated counsel to clients at critical moments-combining sharp insights, deep sector expertise, and a commitment to outcomes that matter.

Contact:

Ariel Kouvaras

Sloane & Company

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



