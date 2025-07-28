Raptor Technologies® Partners With Flock Safety To Deliver An Advanced Carline Dismissal Solution For K-12 Schools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership with leading public safety technology company boosts safety and efficiency during one of the busiest and most dangerous times of the school day

Atlanta, GA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Technologies , the trusted leader in school safety and student wellbeing solutions, and Flock Safety , the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a safer and more efficient car line dismissal solution for K-12 schools.

This collaboration integrates Flock Safety's advanced license plate reader (LPR) camera technology with Raptor® DismissalSafe TM , enabling schools to automatically identify vehicles as they enter campus grounds, expediting the dismissal process, and reducing congestion during one of the busiest times of the school day. Flock's solar-powered, LTE-connected LPR cameras can be installed quickly and cost-effectively, without the need for trenching, cabling, or complex infrastructure.

“This partnership highlights our companies' shared commitment to prioritizing safety and efficiency in schools,” said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies.“Incorporating Flock's LPR camera technology into Raptor's advanced dismissal management workflow allows us to provide our customers additional flexibility in determining how best to automate carline pickup.”

Enhancing Dismissal Safety and Efficiency

The integration addresses key security and operational challenges during dismissal time by incorporating vehicle identification into dismissal workflows. With Flock's LPR technology integrated with Raptor DismissalSafe, schools can now automatically identify vehicles as they enter the car line, ensuring children are safely matched with authorized drivers while reducing wait times and confusion.

“Flock Safety has been partnering with K-12 schools and educational institutions for years, working collaboratively with school administrators and security on better school safety. By combining our strengths with Raptor, we can improve security and efficiency during one of the most challenging times of day, dismissal time,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Co-Founder of Flock Safety.“This partnership puts student safety at the forefront, while supporting school administrators in efficient and intelligent operations.”

Key benefits of the integration include:

Automated Vehicle Verification : Flock LPR cameras automatically capture and identify vehicle license plates as they arrive on campus. All Flock Safety LPR cameras use patented Vehicle Fingerprint® Technology, which allows users to identify and categorize objective vehicle characteristics, including body type, make, color, and more. Through the integration with Raptor DismissalSafe, the system checks the scanned plate against its database of registered, authorized pickup vehicles.

Flexible, No Maintenance Hardware : Flock Safety LPR cameras are solar-powered and connect to the cloud via LTE, enabling flexible, fast installations. The company's subscription business model includes everything - installation, data storage, security, maintenance, upgrades, and support - throughout the life of service.

Faster, Safer Dismissal : When a license plate match is found, DismissalSafe identifies which students are associated with that vehicle, enabling staff to quickly and securely release those students to the correct car. This streamlines the dismissal process and enhances security by ensuring only authorized pickups occur.

Together, Raptor DismissalSafe and Flock Safety deliver a comprehensive dismissal solution that enhances security and provides peace of mind for parents, educators, and school leaders. By combining trusted technology with deep expertise in school and public safety, this partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to helping schools meet evolving safety expectations. It also reinforces Raptor's leadership in driving innovation through integrated solutions that strengthen protection at every layer of the school environment.

About Raptor Technologies

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety life cycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor's globally integrated product portfolio supports a school's foundation of safety and wellbeing, including Emergency Management, Campus Movement, Student Wellbeing and Safety Training and Compliance.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 5,000 communities, 4,500 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit for more info.

