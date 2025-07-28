A Cultural Wind Blows Through Canada This August: Strengthening Koreacanada Friendship Through Theatre And Art

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Musical“R;Link,” a collaborative project by young Korean and Canadian artists, premieres in Canada following its Seoul debut

From street arts to music and film, the cultural exchange expands across genres and regions

MONTRÉAL and TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and CANMORE, Alberta, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the 2024–2025 KOREA–CANADA Year of Cultural Exchanges , the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea , the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange(KOFICE) , and Hanyang University are presenting“R;Link,” a new musical co-created by emerging artists from Korea and Canada Inspired by the 1951 Battle of Kapyong , a key chapter in the Korean War where Canadian forces played a pivotal role, the musical was jointly developed by students from Hanyang University , Capilano University , the University of Saskatchewan , and the First Nations University of Canada . Following its successful premiere at Seoul's CKL Stage in July,“R;Link” will be presented at the BlueShore Financial Centre for the Performing Arts at Capilano University in North Vancouver on August 15 and 16 , coinciding with National Liberation Day of Korea. Korean War veterans and their families residing in Canada have been officially invited to attend.

This collaborative production reflects the purpose of the bilateral initiative. By telling a shared story of sacrifice and reconciliation through the voices of a new generation, the project fosters mutual understanding across borders and generations.

AI and Contemporary Art:“Spectrum of Humanity” in Montreal

As part of its mission to promote international dialogue through the arts, KOFICE and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA) will present a multidisciplinary program titled “Spectrum of Humanity” in Montreal from August 18 to 23 .

Focusing on the theme“Art in the Age of AI,” the program includes three main components: an academic conference, an artist–curator exchange initiative, and curated screenings of contemporary and experimental works.

Events will be held at the National Film Board of Canada and Cinéma du Musée .

The conference will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping artistic creation. It will feature speakers such as Professor Taekyung Yoo of Chung-Ang University and Artist Haru Ji , who will engage in discussions with Canadian participants about the evolving roles of authorship, narrative, and ethics in the creative field.

In addition, Korean visual artists Heungsoon Im , Jihye Yeom , Ayoung Kim , and PARKing CHANce (Chan-wook Park and Chan-kyong Park) will participate in screenings, offering perspectives on their artistic practices. Ayoung Kim's video work“Delivery Dancer's Sphere” will be screened for the first time in Canada and is expected to serve as a key visual anchor of the program.

This initiative aims to encourage meaningful exchange between Korean and Canadian creative communities. KOFICE expects it will help connect emerging artistic voices and open conversations about the role of technology in shaping contemporary culture.

Cultural Exchanges Continue into the Second Year

Now in its second year, the 2024–2025 KOREA–CANADA Year of Cultural Exchanges continues to deepen cultural collaboration between the two countries. Since its launch, programs have included youth and children's film events in Montreal, collaborative screenings at the Jeonju International Film Festival, and a music showcase in Toronto. These projects have contributed to an ongoing exchange of ideas and artistic dialogue.

Among the most notable outcomes so far is the international debut of the Korean alternative electronic band 64ksana , selected through the Young Artist Development Initiative. After participating in the OFF-CINARS Showcase hosted by the CINARS Biennale 2024, the group was invited to major Canadian festivals including Pique in June and Sunfest in July.

Several additional initiatives are scheduled for the coming months. A KOREA X CANADA Cultural Program : Disability Arts and Culture will take place from September to December . A street arts collaboration project will follow across both countries in September and October . In October , Korean artists will participate in the Vancouver International Film Festival , while the Jarasum Jazz Festival in Korea will feature programming developed in collaboration with Canadian partners.

These initiatives reflect a long-term vision for cultural partnership between Korea and Canada. They emphasize creativity, mutual respect, and the shared goal of building lasting artistic relationships.

