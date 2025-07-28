Anker Expands Nano Series With Three New Portable Power Solutions, Offering Ultra-Slim, High-Speed, And Multi-Port Charging Designed For Modern Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anker, a global leader in mobile charging technology, today announced the launch of three new additions to its Anker Nano Series. These new products are designed to deliver advanced charging performance in compact, travel-friendly designs for today's mobile-first consumers.

The new Nano lineup includes:



Designed for iPhone 12 through 16 series, this ultra-slim MagGo power bank features Qi2 wireless charging technology that delivers 15W fast charging, offering a speed similar to Apple's original MagSafe. With dimensions of just 102 x 70.6 x 8.6 mm, it's about the size of a credit card. Key features include:



Qi2 15W wireless fast charging and 20W wired input/output

Real-time temperature monitoring that keeps the shell below 38°C for safer charging Retail Cost: $54.99

Anker Nano Power Bank (10K, 45W, Built-In Retractable USB-C Cable)

This portable charger features a 27.6-inch retractable USB-C cable, providing added flexibility for charging at a distance. It delivers up to 45W fast charging, enough to charge an iPhone 16 Pro Max to 50% in 30 minutes.

Highlights include:



10,000mAh capacity for multiple phone charges on the go

Dual ports (USB-C and USB-A) with pass-through charging capabilities

Smart TFT display showing real-time charging status and power levels

Compact size with included lanyard for easy, bag-free portability Retail Cost $59.99

Anker Nano Charging Station (7-in-1, 100W)

This all-in-one charging station combines speed, safety, and smart design in a compact, travel-ready form. Equipped with three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and three AC outlets, it delivers a total of 100W USB-C fast charging-powerful enough to charge a 16" MacBook Pro to 50% in just 33 minutes.



100W total USB-C power for charging up to two laptops and a smartphone simultaneously

Built-in 5 ft retractable USB-C cables for tangle-free storage and convenience

Real-time display showing total charging output and individual port power

300J surge protection and advanced safety features, including temperature detection Retail Cost $79.99

Availability

The new Anker Nano products will be available on and Amazon in select markets beginning July 28, 2025.

About Anker

Anker is the world's leading mobile charging brand, specializing in fast charging, power banks, wireless chargers, and sustainable energy solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Anker continues to develop next-gen products that empower consumers with smarter, more efficient charging. For more details, visit .

