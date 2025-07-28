Nopalcyber Chief Solutions Architect Michel Sahyoun To Speak At ILTACON

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cybersecurity leader will share latest insight on critical subject of SaaS security for law firms

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NopalCyber , a leading global provider of managed extended detection and response and attack surface management solutions, announces its chief solutions architect, Michel Sahyoun, will participate as a speaker at ILTACON 2025 . Sahyoun will be part of a panel of experts sharing actionable knowledge and robust strategies to safeguard law firms in the dynamic SaaS landscape in a session as part of the Core IT and Information Strategy education tracks.

Session details:

SaaS Security: Beyond Prevention

Thursday, August 14, 2025 – 11:00 a.m.

Panelists:



Michel Sahyoun, Chief Solutions Architect, NopalCyber

Darrin Good, Technology Solutions Executive, vCom Solutions David Forrestall, CEO, SecurIT360



Description:

This session delves into critical strategies for enhancing cybersecurity within the legal sector, providing practical insights for managing risks and fortifying defenses against threats. ILTACON recommends participants have industry experience to attend the session, in which they will explore:



Enhancing security resilience and compliance with evolving regulations.

Adopting advanced detection tools.

Implementing zero trust architecture.

Creating effective data breach response plans. Ensuring business continuity during SaaS disruptions.



NopalCyber keeps legal firms of all sizes one step ahead of attackers with tailored solutions that combine offensive and defensive solutions and services into a 360-degree cybersecurity approach enriched with actionable insights for complete coverage. Augmented with its 24/7 security operations center (SOC as a service) and advisory services, NopalCyber's expertise and innovative technologies help companies improve their security posture while minimizing cyberthreats.

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber, LLC makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable and reliable. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS) and advisory services fortify your offensive and defensive cybersecurity posture. AI-driven intelligence in its Nopal360° platform, NopalGo application and proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) lets anyone quantify, track and visualize a cybersecurity posture in real time. NopalCyber's offensive and defensive services and external threat analysis are tailored to each client's need. NopalCyber democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade security available to organizations of all sizes. For more information visit .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing Inc. for NopalCyber

...