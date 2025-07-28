Popup Bagels To Open 300 Stores Nationwide, Bringing Its“Grip, Rip And Dip” Revolution Across The U.S.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a pandemic side hustle has quickly emerged as one of the most ambitious and in-demand new franchise brands in America. PopUp Bagels®, the Not Famous but Known® bagel company, has officially signed 300 new franchise locations, marking a major milestone for the brand that's redefining how food is served, shared, and scaled.

In an industry long considered settled, PopUp Bagels has stirred things up. With no sandwiches, no toasters, and no apologies, the brand's hot-from-the-oven, unsliced format invites customers to Grip, Rip and Dip® - a ritual now mimicked nationwide, but never truly replicated.

“When we started baking bagels in my backyard, I never imagined we'd turn it into a national brand,” said Adam Goldberg, Founder of PopUp Bagels.“We weren't trying to start a business - we just wanted to make something great and share it with friends. The idea of hitting 300 stores is surreal, but the real achievement is building a company that still feels like that: small, connected, and full of energy.”

The company has already earned significant recognition - including the title of #1 Bagel in NYC on Yelp - and now it's scaling that experience nationwide. The 300-store plan spans 10 states to date, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, California, and Maine, with the goal to reach 100 open locations by the end of 2027.

To maintain quality and consistency at scale, PopUp Bagels is building dedicated regional production hubs for bagels and schmear, ensuring every store delivers the same signature experience, regardless of zip code.

And while the brand has sparked national attention with its unique format and limited-run schmears, what's happening behind the scenes is just as intentional: PopUp Bagels has reached this milestone with fewer than 15 franchise partners. That strategy - working only with highly vetted, best-in-class operators - has allowed the company to grow with purpose and precision.

“We're not just opening stores - we're redefining what it means to franchise,” said Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels.“We're partnering with some of the most accomplished operators in the industry, and together we're building a model rooted in connection, quality, and long-term success. This isn't just scale - it's a smarter way to grow.”

For more information, see below.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website , and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

Media Contact:

Madeline Steinberg

Director of PR

PopUp Bagels

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at