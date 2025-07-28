Whale Sells 80,000 BTC, Sparking Panic: Sunnymining Launches BTC Cloud Mining Contracts To Turn Bitcoin Into Daily Passive Income
From Holding BTC to Earning Daily Returns
Despite BTC's price fluctuations, SunnyMining now offers a new way for users to earn daily passive income -without trading or market speculation-by converting their held BTC into cloud mining contracts.
Why Choose SunnyMining?
Start Cloud Mining with BTC Directly : Use BTC to purchase cloud hash power-no conversion, no technical setup, just one click to activate and start earning.
Daily Payouts : Mining income is settled automatically every day and credited to your account without any manual actions.
No Trading, No Monitoring : Fully automated process. No need to watch market trends or make frequent trades-earn passive income just by holding BTC.
Remote Access Anytime : Manage your contracts and view earnings via web or mobile app, with full transparency and control.
Secure Asset Protection : Multi-layer encryption and risk control mechanisms safeguard your funds.
How to Start BTC Cloud Mining in 4 Simple Steps
Register and Claim $15 Bonus
Go to and sign up. New users instantly receive a $15 welcome bonus, which can be used to activate cloud mining contracts and start earning immediately.
Deposit BTC
After logging in, select“BTC” under the deposit menu. The system will generate a unique BTC address-simply transfer BTC from your exchange or wallet (minimum 0.00085 BTC).
Choose a Mining Plan
SunnyMining offers a variety of cloud mining contracts, ranging from short-term trial plans to high-yield options. Plans are flexible, transparent, and designed to fit different risk profiles and investment goals.
Popular contract examples:
Trial Contract : $100 investment, 2-day term, $4 daily earnings, total return: $108
BTC Basic Contract : $500 investment, 7-day term, $6.25 daily earnings, total return: $536
DOGE Basic Contract : $1,300 investment, 11-day term, $17.16 daily earnings, total return: $1,488.76
BTC Enhanced Contract : $5,000 investment, 21-day term, $74 daily earnings, total return: $6,554
BTC Premium Contract : $28,500 investment, 40-day term, $498.75 daily earnings, total return: $48,450
View more high-yield contract options on the website
Start Earning Daily
Once your contract is activated, the system will automatically credit daily mining earnings to your account. Withdraw anytime to your BTC wallet-no manual actions needed. Your BTC is now working for you.
Say Goodbye to Market Anxiety-Let Your BTC Work Daily
You may not catch every BTC price rally, but you can ensure your Bitcoin is never idle. With SunnyMining's cloud mining contracts, you earn stable daily income with zero effort or market guesswork , even during quiet market phases.
For example:
User A starts a contract with 1 BTC and earns approx. $2,241 daily , reaching over $67,000 passive income in 30 days .
Register now to claim your $15 bonus and start earning daily with your Bitcoin.
Official Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
