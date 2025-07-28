Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Hosts Star-Studded 'Sweet 16Th' Unconditional Love Fundraiser

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) Logo

Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley, and Alison Eastwood Headline SASF Gala Which Raised Over $700,000 to Support Animal Welfare Rescue

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) held its Sweet 16th Unconditional Love Gala, a premier summer event celebrating compassion, community, and animal welfare at an exclusive private estate on Ocean Road in Bridgehampton, NY.Hosted by comedians Hannah Berner and Des Bishop, this year's gala honored Alison Eastwood - actor, director, and founder of the Eastwood Ranch Foundation Animal Rescue as the SASF Animal Welfare Honoree. In addition, the Compassion to Action Award was presented to Jayni and Chevy Chase by iconic supermodel and activist Christie Brinkley, recognizing their dedication to animal advocacy.As the Shelter prepares for an unprecedented closure this fall to undergo much needed renovations and facility improvements, this year's gala was the most important yet, with great entertainment by Soul System Orchestras, led by Skid Row's Rob Affuso on drums, high-end auction items including fabulous trips, exclusive experiences, valuable art, collectibles and jewelry including a“Bruce Wayne” Rolex GMT Master II wrist watch.The Unconditional Love Gala is SASF's largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds directly supporting the shelter's mission to provide care, rehabilitation, and forever homes for homeless animals.Notable Attendees included: Alison Eastwood, Chevy Chase, Jayni Chase, Cydney Chase, Jill Rapaport, Christie Brinkley, Beth Stern, Bo Dietl, Luann deLesseps, Alexa Ray-Joel, Chris Teakle, Des Bishop, Hannah Berner, Michael Riemerschmid, Jean Shafiroff, Jordan Lippner, Dr. Jennifer Jablow, Kathy Prounis, Othon Prounis, and Leesa Rowland.About the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF):The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit, open-admission, no-kill- shelter that relies on the generosity of our donors and volunteers to care for the homeless animals in our community and place them in loving forever homes. The shelter provides a steppingstone for these animals – offering them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation while they're in our care. For 16 years since the Town eliminated the shelter and SASF was formed, we have been dedicated to caring for homeless animals in our community of 25 hamlets and villages but, we don't stop there. We rescue dogs from“kill shelters” and dire situations across the country from New York City to Georgia, and even all over the Caribbean. We have proven ourselves to be a leading shelter on Long Island, and pride ourselves on finding excellent homes for hundreds of animals every year. Since 2010, the shelter's adoption rate has increased significantly due to our many new services, such as a low-cost veterinary clinic that handles all incoming medical evaluations and care, public spay and neuter services, microchipping, and vaccinations. Our training and behavior department follows a prestigious program that socializes, integrates, and enriches the lives of shelter dogs, and it has proven to increase the rate of adoptability of these dogs. Through our unwavering commitment and comprehensive services, we at SASF strive to ensure that every animal in our care finds a loving home, embodying our belief that it's never too late for a second chance.For additional information, please visitIG: @southamptonanimalshelteradopt | F: southamptonanimalshelter | Y: @southamptonanimalshelterfo6822

